Work is getting underway to upgrade a bridge over the railway on Duntocher Road next to Dalmuir station.

The 11-week project, which runs until 21 November 2025, will see the bridge strengthened and improved to support the long-term safety and reliability of the railway below.

Work includes reinforcing the bridge beams, installing new kerbs and guardrails, replacing damaged bay slabs, and resurfacing the footpaths.

To allow the project to be carried out safely, traffic management measures will be in place between Monday 15 September and Friday 21 November, including a partial road closure on Duntocher Road, with temporary traffic lights on both Duntocher Road and Park Road.

Network Rail

The railway line between Dalmuir and Drumchapel will also be closed over the weekend of 20-21 September for engineering and devegetation work to take place. Some journeys may take longer than usual or be replaced by buses.

Stephen Orr, scheme project manager at Network Rail, said: "This project is essential to maintaining the safe operation of both the railway and the bridge at Dalmuir.

“The improvements will help protect the structure for years to come, and we’re working hard to complete the work with as little disruption as possible.

“We’re grateful to the local community, road users and passengers for their patience and understanding as we carry out these important upgrades.”

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, added: “When Network Rail undertakes vital improvement work, our focus is on making sure customers can still travel with confidence.

“During the upcoming works between Dalmuir and Drumchapel, we’ll have replacement buses in place to keep customers moving, and clear information available to help people plan their journeys.

“We appreciate the patience of our customers while this essential project is carried out, and we’d encourage everyone to check their journeys in advance.”

Passengers are advised to plan ahead for their journeys.