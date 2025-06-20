12 best performing Scottish universities in QS World University Rankings 2026

Over 1,500 of the world's top universities are included in the 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings, with over 100 locations represented around the world.

For yet another year, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has been ranked as the best university in the world, while nearly 500 universities have improved their performance since last year.

The QS rankings are based on a methodology which covers five ‘lenses’: Research and Discovery; Employability and Outcomes; Learning Experience; Global Engagement, and Sustainability.

The University of Strathclyde has jumped 30 places in the 2026 QS World University Rankings which is the biggest rise of any UK university in the top 300.

Speaking about the improved performance, Strathclyde Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Jim McDonald said: “These rankings reaffirm the status which Strathclyde has earned as a leading international technological university.

“The indicators show the quality and impact of our research, the esteem in which we are held as an institution and our attractiveness as a study destination. All of this is a testament to the hard and skilful work of every member of staff at our University and I congratulate them all for their efforts.”

Here are where the top 12 Scottish universities rank in the UK and the world.

1 . University of Edinburgh Scotland rank: 1. UK rank: 6. World rank: 34. Photo: Third Party

2 . University of Glasgow Scotland rank: 2. UK rank: 9. World rank: 79. Photo: Third Party

3 . University of St Andrews Scotland rank: 3. UK rank: 19. World rank: 113. Photo: Third Party