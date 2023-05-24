12 Castles within a one hour drive of Glasgow

Although Glasgow cannot claim to have a castle in the heart of the city like Edinburgh, there are a number of picturesque locations near that you can hop in a car to.

Some of these sites will be very familiar with Stirling Castle likely being the most well-known and historically important on the list. If you are a fan of the television series Outlander, some of these historic landmarks may be recognisable to you as well.

Whether you are a native to the city that fancies exploring the surrounding area a bit more or a visitor, here is a list of 12 castles within a one hour drive of the dear green place.

1 . Crookston Castle The top of Crookston Castle tower produces stunning views of Glasgow’s Southside.

2 . Bothwell Castle Bothwell Castle can be found between Uddingston and Bothwell. The castle saw a great deal of action during the Wars of Independence with England.

3 . Dean Castle Dean Castle can be found in the heart of Kilmarnock with the surrounding park covering 200 acres. It’s not far from Glasgow and will take you just over 30 minutes to drive there.

4 . Dumbarton Castle Dumbarton Castle is spectacularly sited on a volcanic rock overlooking the River Clyde. If you can conquer the 500 steps to the top you are in for breathtaking views of the water and surrounding area. It takes just over 30 minutes to get here from Glasgow. Photo: sdf

