Glasgow Train Stations: 12 of the busiest stations in Glasgow and how they compare to the rest of Scotland

Published 21st Apr 2025, 15:28 BST

A look at how Glasgow’s train stations compare to the rest of the country.

Glasgow’s train stations see millions of passengers passing through each year, with Glasgow Central not just Glasgow’s busiest station, but the busiest station in the country. More than 24 million passengers made their way from Glasgow Central in 2023/24.

Figures compiled by Transport Scotland show that each of the stations in this list have seen more than half a million passengers, showing just how popular they are.

Take a look at our list of the 12 busiest stations in Glasgow and how they compare to the rest of Scotland.

Glasgow Central - 24,964,000 - 1st in Scotland - 1st in Glasgow

1. Glasgow Central

Glasgow Queen Street - 14,505,000 - 3rd in Scotland - 2nd in Glasgow

2. Glasgow Queen Street

Partick Station - 2,850,000 - 6th in Scotland - 3rd in Glasgow

3. Partick Station

Exhibition Centre - 1,640,000 - 10th in Scotland - 4th in Glasgow

4. Exhibition Centre Station

