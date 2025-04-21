Glasgow’s train stations see millions of passengers passing through each year, with Glasgow Central not just Glasgow’s busiest station, but the busiest station in the country. More than 24 million passengers made their way from Glasgow Central in 2023/24.

Figures compiled by Transport Scotland show that each of the stations in this list have seen more than half a million passengers, showing just how popular they are.

Take a look at our list of the 12 busiest stations in Glasgow and how they compare to the rest of Scotland.

1 . Glasgow Central Glasgow Central - 24,964,000 - 1st in Scotland - 1st in Glasgow | Avanti West Coast

2 . Glasgow Queen Street Glasgow Queen Street - 14,505,000 - 3rd in Scotland - 2nd in Glasgow | Getty Images

3 . Partick Station Partick Station - 2,850,000 - 6th in Scotland - 3rd in Glasgow | Google