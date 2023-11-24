16 of the best films starring Billy Connolly - ranked

Billy Connolly celebrates his 81st birthday today (November 24) with the legendary actor and comedian remaining one of Glasgow's favourite sons.
He has appeared in a number of different roles over the years, with Connolly appearing in everything from Garfield to The Muppets. The Big Yin has also had many serious roles with his portrayal as John Brown in the 1997 film Mrs Brown alongside Judi Dench being one of his finest performances on screen.
We've picked out some of Connolly's best appearances in film and put them in to a list ranked on our personal favourite choices.
1. Mrs Brown
"Queen Victoria (Judi Dench) is deeply depressed after the death of her husband, disappearing from public. Her servant Mr. John Brown (Billy Connolly), who adores her, through caress and admiration brings her back to life, but that relationship creates scandalous situation and is likely to lead to monarchy crisis." This role is arguably Connolly's best film performance.
2. Muppet Treasure Island
"The Muppets are back into action in another movie based on a novel written by Robert Louis Stevenson. Kermit the Frog and his colleagues go on a warfare against ruthless pirates with Billy Connolly appearing as Billy Bones who is an ex-pirate that is a previous member of Captain Flint's crew."
3. The Man Who Sued God
"Billy Connolly plays Steve Myers, a lawyer who became a fisherman from frustration. When his one piece of property, his boat, is struck by lightning and destroyed, he is denied insurance money because it was "an act of God". He re-registers as a lawyer and sues the insurance company and the church, under the guise of God, defending himself."
4. Down Among the Big Boys
"A big-time operator in Glasgow's criminal underworld (Billy Connolly) masterminds a daring bank robbery. However, his steps are dogged by a smart young police officer who also happens to be his son-in-law."