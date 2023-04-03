Clydebuilt: 16 photos of Glasgow’s generations of shipyards and their workers over the years
Glasgow made the Clyde, and the Clyde made Glasgow
For generations, the River Clyde was alive with industry as Glasgow and Clydebank shipyards grew in size and stature from the late 1800s through the decades of the 20th century.
Many Glaswegians will know someone or have a relative who once worked at one of the city’s shipyards.
From Fairfield in Govan to John Brown’s in Clydebank some of the most famous ships in the world were Clydebuilt.
Take a look through this gallery to remember local shipyards and their workers over the years.
