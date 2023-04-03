Register
Clydebuilt: 16 photos of Glasgow’s generations of shipyards and their workers over the years

Glasgow made the Clyde, and the Clyde made Glasgow

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:56 BST

For generations, the River Clyde was alive with industry as Glasgow and Clydebank shipyards grew in size and stature from the late 1800s through the decades of the 20th century.

Many Glaswegians will know someone or have a relative who once worked at one of the city’s shipyards.

From Fairfield in Govan to John Brown’s in Clydebank some of the most famous ships in the world were Clydebuilt.

Take a look through this gallery to remember local shipyards and their workers over the years.

A crowd admires the nearly completed Cunard White Star liner Queen Mary at Clydebank. (Photo by Hudson/Getty Images)

1. The Queen Mary

A crowd admires the nearly completed Cunard White Star liner Queen Mary at Clydebank. (Photo by Hudson/Getty Images)

Aerial shot of John Brown's shipyard on the River Clyde at Clydebank in December 1965.

2. Glasgow's shipyards

Aerial shot of John Brown's shipyard on the River Clyde at Clydebank in December 1965. Photo: Unknown

The Queen Elizabeth II liner being fitted out at John Browns shipyard in Clydebank in December 1967 - here a welder works on the floor of the ship.

3. Glasgow's shipyards

The Queen Elizabeth II liner being fitted out at John Browns shipyard in Clydebank in December 1967 - here a welder works on the floor of the ship. Photo: Allan Milligan

The Queen Elizabeth II liner being fitted out at John Brown shipyard in Clydebank in December 1967

4. Glasgow's shipyards

The Queen Elizabeth II liner being fitted out at John Brown shipyard in Clydebank in December 1967 Photo: Allan Milligan

