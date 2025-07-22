17 things that would make Glasgow an even better place to live according to readers

We asked our readers what they would change about the city in order to make it a better place to live, and they came up with some practical, and fanciful, suggestions.

There will always be calls for better transport around the city or for basic services to be better carried out, however some suggestions would take the city to the next level.

Keep reading to see what our readers felt the city needed to improve.

1 . Trams Glasgow once had trams snaking throughout the city, however they were completely closed by the 1960s. Glaswegians would love them back. | National World

2 . Cleaner Streets Glaswegians have been critical of the cleanliness of the city's streets in recent times. It was a common request from our readers. | Getty Images

3 . Bars and Cafes by the Clyde The Clyde Walkway would be the perfect place for riverside cafes and bars, it's a severely under-utilised area according to the people of Glasgow. Clydeside Containers could pathe the way for it to be a more regular occurence Photo: Canva

4 . A rail link to Glasgow Airport A rail like to Glasgow Airport would make a huge difference to both locals and tourists. | Glasgow Airport Pick Up and Drop Off via Google Maps