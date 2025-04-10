18 famous faces backing a campaign to save BBC's River City

2 . Andrew O'Hagan

Mayflies author Andrew O'Hagan said: "River City is a celebration and a launching pad for Scottish talent, fully in touch with Scots language and changes in everyday social reality in Scotland. There is nothing to match it in the UK and its loss would represent a shocking lowering of standards for Scots popular culture. I love the show and am dismayed by the idea that my country would refuse to sustain such a national institution when such a loss would never be tolerated down South". Photo: Jon Tonks