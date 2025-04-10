18 famous faces backing a campaign to save BBC's River City

High-profile names from the world of television, film, politics and comedy have signed a petition to save River City.
It was announced last month that the the drama which has entertained Scottish audiences since 2002 would say farewell next year after more than 20 years on screen with a final series in Autumn 2026.
The petition states: “We the following fundamentally disagree with the decommission of River City when there has been no plan to fill the gaping space it will leave in the industry for training, pathways and opportunities for Scottish based writers, actors, directors, producers and crew.”
Here are 18 famous faces backing the campaign to save the long-running drama series.
1. Robert Carlyle
Trainspotting and Full Monty star Robert Carlyle has backed the campaign. | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
2. Andrew O'Hagan
Mayflies author Andrew O'Hagan said: "River City is a celebration and a launching pad for Scottish talent, fully in touch with Scots language and changes in everyday social reality in Scotland. There is nothing to match it in the UK and its loss would represent a shocking lowering of standards for Scots popular culture. I love the show and am dismayed by the idea that my country would refuse to sustain such a national institution when such a loss would never be tolerated down South". Photo: Jon Tonks
3. Nicola Sturgeon
Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has backed the campaign to save River City. | Getty Images
4. Ewan McGregor
Star Wars and Trainspotting star Ewan McGregor has signed the petition to save River City. | Getty Images for Paramount+ with
