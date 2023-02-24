2023 UCI Cycling World Championships ticket sales for Glasgow events launched

Cycling fans from around the world can now secure their tickets for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships with general tickets officially on sale.

As Scotland prepares to welcome the biggest celebration of cycling in history, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Cabinet Secretary Angus Robertson and former BMX Racing UCI World Champion Shanaze Reade, the event’s ambassador for Children and Young People, visited the Glasgow BMX Centre in Knightswood to kick off ticket sales and meet with young cyclists from local schools as well as BMX groups the Western Titans and the Cumbernauld Centurions.

The BMX Centre is home to Scotland’s only World and Olympic standard BMX Racing track and was opened in 2018 to host the European Championships. It has since hosted the 2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup and will welcome the best riders to compete in exhilarating races in August.

Earlier this month, some of Scotland’s landmarks were illuminated in the rainbow stripes of the UCI, signifying the locations where the upcoming 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will take place in Glasgow and across Scotland, 3 to 13 August 2023.With something for everyone to enjoy, the 2023 UCI Cycling Worlds will feature 13 high-adrenaline, exciting UCI World Championships including Track and Para-cycling Track at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, BMX Racing at Glasgow BMX Centre, BMX Freestyle (Park and Flatland) and Trials at Glasgow Green, Indoor Cycling (artistic cycling and cycle-ball) at the Emirates Arena, Mountain Bike Cross-Country, and Marathon in Glentress Forest, Tweed Valley. Mountain Bike Downhill in Fort William and Road and Para-cycling Road across Scotland.

The general sale for the first-of-its-kind cycling event is now underway, offering tickets at a range of prices. Tickets can be purchased for as little as £8 or fans can register for various free events at cyclingworldchamps.com/visit/tickets/

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister, Scottish Government said: “Hosting the first ever UCI Cycling World Championships is an excellent opportunity to showcase Scotland to the world, promote cycling and the many benefits it can bring. This global event will also deliver important economic benefits for communities throughout the country.

“While Glasgow is rightly recognised as an excellent and experienced host city, it’s fantastic to see these UCI World Championships taking place from Fort William to Dumfries and Galloway - and a variety of locations in between. This is a great opportunity for Scotland to build on our global reputation of hosting world class events.

“Tickets going on general sale is one way for people to get involved. However, we want members of the public to not only enjoy watching the many different types of events on offer but be inspired by the power of the bike to give cycling a try for themselves - for exercise, sport, transport or even just for fun.”

Paul Bush, OBE, Chair of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, said: “The 2023 UCI Cycling Worlds will be a must-see moment enabling both athletes and spectators to experience a world first - something which has never been seen, nor cycled before. With over 8000 elite and amateur cyclists participating, bringing their bikes from more than 120 countries - the size and scale of what’s on offer in one mega event means there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

“With the world’s greatest cyclists competing in the ultimate tests of talent, tenacity and toughness across eleven days - this is an incredible opportunity to witness history in the making. Having events of this size and scale in our calendar further strengthens Scotland’s position as a world-leading events destination and we look forward to welcoming everyone in August.”

Bailie Annette Christie, Chair Glasgow Life, said: “The inaugural 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will be one of the biggest sporting events ever staged in Glasgow, or indeed Scotland. We can’t wait to welcome the world back to Glasgow and showcase our city again, on the global stage.

“I’m particularly pleased that there are tickets to suit a variety of budgets, as well as free events such as the road races Glasgow is hosting. And the event can be a catalyst for local cycling activation programmes for people of all backgrounds and abilities to get involved and celebrate the power of the bike.”

Shanaze Reade, Ambassador for Children and Young People at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, said: “For me, a bike represents freedom. It can open up so many possibilities and teach you so many vital life skills. With the UCI Cycling World Championships coming to Glasgow and Scotland this year, we’ve got an enormous opportunity to encourage young people into riding and feel part of this once in a lifetime event.