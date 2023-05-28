22 best performing secondary schools in Scotland - including 11 in and around Glasgow
The top performing schools in Scotland from the latest exam data available from the Scottish Government
These are the best performing state high schools in and around Glasgow, according to the latest data available.
Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.
11 high schools in Glasgow and in neighbouring local authorities are featured among the top performing scondary schools in Scotland.
You can find the full list of Glasgow secondary school rankings here.