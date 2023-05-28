22 best performing secondary schools in Scotland - including 11 in and around Glasgow

The top performing schools in Scotland from the latest exam data available from the Scottish Government

These are the best performing state high schools in and around Glasgow, according to the latest data available.

Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

11 high schools in Glasgow and in neighbouring local authorities are featured among the top performing scondary schools in Scotland.

You can find the full list of Glasgow secondary school rankings here.

1 . Jordanhill School Glasgow’s Jordanhill School is one of only two Glasgow secondary schools included on the list based on academic attainment. The school is well known for consistent academic excellence with 89% of pupils leaving school with at least five Highers. Photo: Google Maps

2 . Bearsden Academy Bearsden Academy just outside of Glasgow is the best performing school in East Dunbartonshire with 80% of pupils gaining five Highers. Photo: Google Maps

3 . St Ninian's High School Another school located near to Glasgow is St Ninian’s in Giffnock with 79% of pupils getting at least five Highers. Photo: Google Maps

4 . Woodfarm High School Woodfarm High School in Thornliebank in East Renfreshire is fourth in Scotland with 78% of pupils leaving school with at least five Highers. Photo: Google Maps