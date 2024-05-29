29 streets to close on 6 July for Battle of the Boyne Orange walks in Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Event road restrictions have been published by Glasgow City Council as 50 parades are set to take place on Saturday, 6 July.

Thousands or members of the Orange Order and associated organisations will converge on the city centre before proceeding to Glasgow Green for the annual County Grand Orange Lodge of Glasgow Boyne celebration. Road restrictions will be in place and roads in the city centre will be closed to traffic between 5am and 4pm on the day of the largest parade. This includes George Square, Ingram Street, Trongate, Saltmarket and Gallowgate. Bus routes will be diverted to accommodate the street restrictions.

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said: “The legislation covering public processions is set nationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Local authorities that receive notifications from procession organisers must consult with stakeholders, such as the police, and seek to resolve any concerns about routes – but there is a presumption in law that those that wish to hold marches will be able to, assuming they follow the statutory process.”

Glasgow Orange Walk: Boyne Parade Road Closures and Restrictions

No waiting or loading or unloading 4pm on the 4 July 2024 to 4pm on the 7 July 2024

Monteith Row between Greendyke Street and Monteith Place

Prohibition of vehicle movements 4pm on the 4 July 2024 to 4pm on 7 July 2024

Monteith Row between Greendyke Street and Monteith Place

No waiting or loading or unloading 4pm on the 5 July 2024 to 4pm on the 6 July 2024

Cathedral Square, 50 metres either side of the Evangelical Church

Castle Street between Cathedral Square and High Street

Cochrane Street for its full length

Dundas Street for its full length

George Square (all sides) for its full length

West George Street, between West Nile Street and George Square

George Street for its full length

Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Saltmarket

High Street for its full length

Ingram Street between High Street and Albion Street

John Street for its full length

London Road between James Morrison Street and Saltmarket

Martha Street for its whole length

Montrose Street between Richmond Street and Ingram Street (access to car park remains open)

Nelson Street between Bridge Street and Commerce Street

North Hanover Street between Cathedral Street and George Square

Saltmarket for its full length

Prohibition of vehicle movements 5am to 4pm on 6 July 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion Street between George Street and Blackfriars Street

Anchor Lane for its full length

Bell Street between Albion Street and Watson Street.

Bridgegate between King Street and Saltmarket

Cochrane Street for its full length

College Street at its junction with High Street

Duke Street between John Knox Street and George Street

Dundas Street for its full length

Gallowgate between Trongate and Watson Street

George Square (all sides) for its full length

George Street for its full length

Greendyke Street for its full length

High Street for its full length

Ingram Street between Albion Street and High Street

Ingram Street between Queen Street and Glassford Street

King Street (southbound only), between Bridgegate and Osbourne Street

London Road between James Morrison Street and Saltmarket

Montrose Street between Richmond Street and Ingram Street (access to car park remains open)

Nelson Mandela Place, for its full length

Nelson Street between Bridge Street and Commerce Street

North Hanover Street between Cathedral Street and George Square

North Portland Street between Richmond Street and George Street

Parsonage Row at its junction with High Street

Saltmarket for its full length

Shuttle Street for its full length

St Andrews Street for its full length

Trongate between Albion Street and High Street

West George Street between West Nile Street and George Square

Suspension of bus lane regulations 05:00hrs to 16:00hrs on 6 July 2024

LW0138 - Glassford Street, for its full length.

for its full length. LW0137 - North Hanover Street, between George Square (North) and Cathedral Street.

between George Square (North) and Cathedral Street. LW0630 - Victoria Bridge, between Stockwell Street and Ballater Street

between Stockwell Street and Ballater Street LW0756 - West George Street,between West Nile Street and Nelson Mandela Place

What routes will the Orange Walk take in Glasgow on Saturday, July 6, 2024?

Southside

Around 1670 marchers will join together in Centre Street before making their way up to join the main parade in Hope Street,

Expected route: Centre Street, King George V Bridge, Oswald Street, Hope Street onto West George Street to join behind the north & west group at George Square.

East End

An approximate 950 members will convene at Glenpark Street before joining the main parade at George Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expected route: Glenpark Street, Duke Street, George Street, before meeting with the rest of the bands on George Square via Cochrane Street.

West End

600 lodge members will meet at Kelvingrove Park before merging with the main walk in the city centre.

Expected route: Kelvingrove Park, Argyle Street and St Vincent Street to Holland Street, Blythswood Square and join north & south at West George Street

North Glasgow

A total of 400 will meet at Corn Street in Cowcaddens before meeting up with the main walk in the city centre.