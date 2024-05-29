29 streets to close on 6 July for Battle of the Boyne Orange walks in Glasgow
Thousands or members of the Orange Order and associated organisations will converge on the city centre before proceeding to Glasgow Green for the annual County Grand Orange Lodge of Glasgow Boyne celebration. Road restrictions will be in place and roads in the city centre will be closed to traffic between 5am and 4pm on the day of the largest parade. This includes George Square, Ingram Street, Trongate, Saltmarket and Gallowgate. Bus routes will be diverted to accommodate the street restrictions.
A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said: “The legislation covering public processions is set nationally.
“Local authorities that receive notifications from procession organisers must consult with stakeholders, such as the police, and seek to resolve any concerns about routes – but there is a presumption in law that those that wish to hold marches will be able to, assuming they follow the statutory process.”
Glasgow Orange Walk: Boyne Parade Road Closures and Restrictions
No waiting or loading or unloading 4pm on the 4 July 2024 to 4pm on the 7 July 2024
- Monteith Row between Greendyke Street and Monteith Place
Prohibition of vehicle movements 4pm on the 4 July 2024 to 4pm on 7 July 2024
- Monteith Row between Greendyke Street and Monteith Place
No waiting or loading or unloading 4pm on the 5 July 2024 to 4pm on the 6 July 2024
- Cathedral Square, 50 metres either side of the Evangelical Church
- Castle Street between Cathedral Square and High Street
- Cochrane Street for its full length
- Dundas Street for its full length
- George Square (all sides) for its full length
- West George Street, between West Nile Street and George Square
- George Street for its full length
- Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Saltmarket
- High Street for its full length
- Ingram Street between High Street and Albion Street
- John Street for its full length
- London Road between James Morrison Street and Saltmarket
- Martha Street for its whole length
- Montrose Street between Richmond Street and Ingram Street (access to car park remains open)
- Nelson Street between Bridge Street and Commerce Street
- North Hanover Street between Cathedral Street and George Square
- Saltmarket for its full length
Prohibition of vehicle movements 5am to 4pm on 6 July 2024
- Albion Street between George Street and Blackfriars Street
- Anchor Lane for its full length
- Bell Street between Albion Street and Watson Street.
- Bridgegate between King Street and Saltmarket
- Cochrane Street for its full length
- College Street at its junction with High Street
- Duke Street between John Knox Street and George Street
- Dundas Street for its full length
- Gallowgate between Trongate and Watson Street
- George Square (all sides) for its full length
- George Street for its full length
- Greendyke Street for its full length
- High Street for its full length
- Ingram Street between Albion Street and High Street
- Ingram Street between Queen Street and Glassford Street
- King Street (southbound only), between Bridgegate and Osbourne Street
- London Road between James Morrison Street and Saltmarket
- Montrose Street between Richmond Street and Ingram Street (access to car park remains open)
- Nelson Mandela Place, for its full length
- Nelson Street between Bridge Street and Commerce Street
- North Hanover Street between Cathedral Street and George Square
- North Portland Street between Richmond Street and George Street
- Parsonage Row at its junction with High Street
- Saltmarket for its full length
- Shuttle Street for its full length
- St Andrews Street for its full length
- Trongate between Albion Street and High Street
- West George Street between West Nile Street and George Square
Suspension of bus lane regulations 05:00hrs to 16:00hrs on 6 July 2024
- LW0138 - Glassford Street,for its full length.
- LW0137 - North Hanover Street,between George Square (North) and Cathedral Street.
- LW0630 - Victoria Bridge,between Stockwell Street and Ballater Street
- LW0756 - West George Street,between West Nile Street and Nelson Mandela Place
What routes will the Orange Walk take in Glasgow on Saturday, July 6, 2024?
Southside
Around 1670 marchers will join together in Centre Street before making their way up to join the main parade in Hope Street,
Expected route: Centre Street, King George V Bridge, Oswald Street, Hope Street onto West George Street to join behind the north & west group at George Square.
East End
An approximate 950 members will convene at Glenpark Street before joining the main parade at George Square.
Expected route: Glenpark Street, Duke Street, George Street, before meeting with the rest of the bands on George Square via Cochrane Street.
West End
600 lodge members will meet at Kelvingrove Park before merging with the main walk in the city centre.
Expected route: Kelvingrove Park, Argyle Street and St Vincent Street to Holland Street, Blythswood Square and join north & south at West George Street
North Glasgow
A total of 400 will meet at Corn Street in Cowcaddens before meeting up with the main walk in the city centre.
Expected route: Corn Street, Garscube Road, St George’s Road, Sauchiehall Street, Pitt Street before joining the west group at West George Street.
