ScotRail fares will once again be increasing later this year as prices are expected to rise from April meaning you’ll be paying extra for your regular journeys.
Projected fares are based on an increase of 3.8 per cent from the current amount, as advertised on NationalRail.co.uk.
Here are the projected fares from 1 April from Glasgow Central station on some of its busiest routes.
1. Glasgow Central station
SNP Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop insisted the rise was being kept "as low as possible to maintain the attractiveness and affordability of rail as a travel option". | Getty Images
2. Glasgow Central - Ayr
Peak-time return: £20.86. Off-peak: £13.90. Photo: Andrew Milligan
3. Glasgow Central - Paisley
Peak-time fare: £7.47 Off-peak fare: £5.09. | Network Rail
4. Glasgow Central - Greenock
Peak-time fare: £14 Off-peak fare: £9.14. | Wiki Comms