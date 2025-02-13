4 new train fare prices from Glasgow Central station on the busiest routes including Paisley & Hamilton

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Feb 2025, 15:11 BST

These are the new ticket prices projected from Glasgow Central station as fares are set to rise in April.

ScotRail fares will once again be increasing later this year as prices are expected to rise from April meaning you’ll be paying extra for your regular journeys.

Projected fares are based on an increase of 3.8 per cent from the current amount, as advertised on NationalRail.co.uk.

Here are the projected fares from 1 April from Glasgow Central station on some of its busiest routes.

SNP Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop insisted the rise was being kept "as low as possible to maintain the attractiveness and affordability of rail as a travel option".

1. Glasgow Central station

Peak-time return: £20.86. Off-peak: £13.90.

2. Glasgow Central - Ayr

Peak-time fare: £7.47 Off-peak fare: £5.09.

3. Glasgow Central - Paisley

Peak-time fare: £14 Off-peak fare: £9.14.

4. Glasgow Central - Greenock

