Glasgow is home to some of Scotland’s best architecture, but unfortunately over time not every structure has been properly taken care of.
You only need to take a walk round the city centre to see some prominent sites in decline that are sitting empty. The good news is that not all of these buildings are being left to rot with plans in place to save and transform some of them.
Here are six prominent empty Glasgow buildings with future plans.
1. Langside Halls
Glasgow’s A-listed Langside Halls, which has been shut for eight years, is moving closer to reopening as it has bagged a funding boost of more than £100,000. | Historic Scotland
2. Met Tower
Vita Group has acquired the Met Tower, one of Glasgow’s most recognisable landmarks. It plans to introduce its Union co-living concept to Scotland for the first time. The redevelopment will give a new purpose to the former college building, which has stood vacant above George Square for over a decade. | Supplied
3. Mercat Building
Plans have been submitted that will see the Mercat Building in the Merchant City area of Glasgow transformed into 44 residential units with a rooftop garden. The building was sold earlier this year by City Property Glasgow (Investments) LLP (CPGI) to a local developer, CatB Works Ltd, for a mixed use residential and commercial development. | Mercat Building
4. Egyptian Halls
Glasgow City Council is pursuing the compulsory purchase of the rundown Egyptian Halls, with a consortium led by publisher The List keen to open a food market and hotel in the historic building. The upper floors of the A-listed Union Street halls — by architect Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson — have been lying empty for decades. A potential buyer bid for the building but it was not accepted by the current owner, the council understands. Now, councillors are being asked to back an investigation into whether a compulsory purchase order (CPO) should be used. | Alexander Thomson Society