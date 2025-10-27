4 . Egyptian Halls

Glasgow City Council is pursuing the compulsory purchase of the rundown Egyptian Halls, with a consortium led by publisher The List keen to open a food market and hotel in the historic building. The upper floors of the A-listed Union Street halls — by architect Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson — have been lying empty for decades. A potential buyer bid for the building but it was not accepted by the current owner, the council understands. Now, councillors are being asked to back an investigation into whether a compulsory purchase order (CPO) should be used. | Alexander Thomson Society