Buildings of Glasgow: 6 empty Glasgow buildings in 2025 with no future plans

Glasgow is home to some of Scotland’s best architecture, but unfortunately over time not every structure has been properly taken care of.
You only need to take a walk round the city centre to see some prominent sites in decline that are sitting empty with no immediate plans to save them.
Here are six empty Glasgow buildings with no future plans.
1. Glasgow Savings Bank Ingram Street
The former Glasgow Savings Bank headquarters on Ingram Street was designed by architect J J Burnet. Back in 2022, Caledonian Heritable, which owns a string of venues in Edinburgh, including The Dome bought the former Savings Bank. There is currently no plan for the Merchant City building. | Glasgowist
2. TJ Hughes Trongate
TJ Hughes was one of Glasgow's biggest department stores and closed their doors on Trongate back in 2021 before moving to the St Enoch Centre. The building is empty with no future plans. | Glasgowist
3. British Home Stores (BHS) Sauchiehall Street
The former BHS store on Sauchiehall Street was added to the building at-risk register list in 2024. Speaking about the building which has been empty since 2016, Historic Environment Scotland said: “There are a few sections of panels which are missing or damaged under the canopy and on the store frontage. There is some peeling paint on the store frontage as well. There is light vegetation growth on the canopy. The upper glazing appears intact. The lower openings and glazing are covered and appear secure.” Photo: Bloomberg
4. St Vincent Street Church
The building has lain unused since 2021 after the church was forced to close after damage caused plaster to fall from the ceiling. It is the sole survivor of three churches designed for the city by architect Alexander 'Greek' Thomson. | Contributed