6 new openings coming to Glasgow city centre before the end of 2025

1 . Anthropologie

Anthropologie, the global lifestyle brand known for its curated mix of apparel, accessories, homeware, and immersive store experiences, will open its second Scottish store in Glasgow next month on Wednesday 12 November 2025. Located within Princes Square shopping centre, this new space marks Anthropologie’s nineteenth store in the UK and reflects the brand’s continued growth across the country. The Glasgow store offers a new opportunity for shoppers to experience Anthropologie in real life, in a setting that celebrates style, creativity, and the vibrant spirit of the city. | William - stock.adobe.com