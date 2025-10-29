6 new openings coming to Glasgow city centre before the end of 2025

As we approach the festive season, there is a buzz of excitement in Glasgow city centre and plenty of new openings to be speaking about.
Although we’ve said goodbye to well-known restaurants and bars, we’ve also welcomed some terrific new hospitality venues.
Here are six new openings to get excited about coming to Glasgow city centre before the end of 2025.
1. Anthropologie
Anthropologie, the global lifestyle brand known for its curated mix of apparel, accessories, homeware, and immersive store experiences, will open its second Scottish store in Glasgow next month on Wednesday 12 November 2025. Located within Princes Square shopping centre, this new space marks Anthropologie’s nineteenth store in the UK and reflects the brand’s continued growth across the country. The Glasgow store offers a new opportunity for shoppers to experience Anthropologie in real life, in a setting that celebrates style, creativity, and the vibrant spirit of the city. | William - stock.adobe.com
2. Cuvée
Cuvée Glasgow arrives in the city centre with their second Glasgow champagne bar opening at Princes Square. Following on from the success of their West End venture, which opened above The Drake Bar, Cuvée will open its doors for walk-ins from 12pm on Friday 31st October, with bookings available from Saturday 1st November. | Cuvee
3. Top Cut
A high-profile unit in the city centre will reopen as Glasgow’s newest steak restaurant. Top Cut will open on 30 October and work is underway to transform the former Mamasan Thai site on Ingram Street. The location was recently uncovered after five years of temporary scaffolding above the entrance due to issues with the glass-fronted building at 110 Queen Street. | Top Cut
4. Radio
Irish-American speakeasy inspired Radio will bring together the best of “Irish warmth, American energy, live music, sport, DJs, and New York-style pizza slices under one roof.” Photo: DANIEL LEAL