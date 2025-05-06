Prestwick Airport: 6 of the best places to head on a city break from Prestwick Airport this summer

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 6th May 2025, 11:12 BST

These are the best city break destinations you can head to this summer from Prestwick Airport.

Although passengers tend to opt for Glasgow Airport or Edinburgh Airport whenever they are heading off on holiday, Prestwick Airport offers great city break locations you can head to this summer.

Prestwick Airport also have the benefit of having a train station, meaning you can get to the airport in only 40 minutes from Glasgow Central station.

Here are six of the best city break locations you can head to from Prestwick Airport this summer.

Visit Sagrada Família and La Rambla on a city break to Barcelona from Prestwick Airport this summer.

1. Barcelona, Spain

Visit Sagrada Família and La Rambla on a city break to Barcelona from Prestwick Airport this summer. | Britannica Photo: Britannica

Sit back and relax in the capital of southern Portugal’s Algarve region with a trip to Faro this summer.

2. Faro, Portugal

Sit back and relax in the capital of southern Portugal’s Algarve region with a trip to Faro this summer. Photo: Nick Brundle Photography

If you don't fancy staying in Malaga, head along to the coast to popular resorts such as Benalmadena, Fuengirola and Marbella.

3. Malaga, Spain

If you don't fancy staying in Malaga, head along to the coast to popular resorts such as Benalmadena, Fuengirola and Marbella. | Jet2

Head over to Italy's Tuscany region on a city break to Pisa which is best known for its legendary Leaning Tower.

4. Pisa, Italy

Head over to Italy's Tuscany region on a city break to Pisa which is best known for its legendary Leaning Tower. | Manchester Airport

