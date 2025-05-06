Although passengers tend to opt for Glasgow Airport or Edinburgh Airport whenever they are heading off on holiday, Prestwick Airport offers great city break locations you can head to this summer.

Prestwick Airport also have the benefit of having a train station, meaning you can get to the airport in only 40 minutes from Glasgow Central station.

Here are six of the best city break locations you can head to from Prestwick Airport this summer.

1 . Barcelona, Spain Visit Sagrada Família and La Rambla on a city break to Barcelona from Prestwick Airport this summer. | Britannica Photo: Britannica

2 . Faro, Portugal Sit back and relax in the capital of southern Portugal’s Algarve region with a trip to Faro this summer. Photo: Nick Brundle Photography

3 . Malaga, Spain If you don't fancy staying in Malaga, head along to the coast to popular resorts such as Benalmadena, Fuengirola and Marbella. | Jet2