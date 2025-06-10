Shopping in Glasgow: 6 shops we'd love to see open a store in Glasgow

If you head out shopping in Glasgow you’ll find a mixture of high-street brands, designer boutiques, and independent shops spread across the city.

The Style Mile which is centre around Buchanan Street in the city centre is Glasgow’s major retail hub with the likes of House of Fraser, John Lewis and ZARA all having premises on the street.

A lot brands are opening their flagship Glasgow or Scottish stores at Silverburn Shopping Centre who are welcoming Bershka, Pull&Bear, H Beauty, Haribo and Stradivarius to name but a few.

There are however some shops which Glaswegians crave for that we would welcome to the city with open arms to save those shopping trips south to Manchester or London.

Here are six retailers we’d love to see open a shop in Glasgow.

1 . Rough Trade Although we are blessed with a great selection of record stores already in Glasgow, us vinyl collectors can never get enough choice. With premises elsewhere in London, Liverpool, Bristol and Nottingham, it's about time Glasgow gets its own Rough Trade. | Rough Trade

2 . ZARA Home Whenever you might be abroad, you may enjoy a wander around a ZARA home which are particularly popular in Spain. There are currently three in the UK that are all found in London, so they may as well go further north. | Battersea Power Station

3 . Selfridges Another huge brand we would love to see in Glasgow is Selfridges. Our closest one to get to is Manchester, so save us the journey and lets have one in Glasgow. | Selfridges