There are many projects in the works in Glasgow at the moment which are set to change the face of the city centre in the next decade.
We put together this list of seven developments currently in progress that will define the future face of the city centre.
Here are the new developments that will change the face of Glasgow city centre over the next ten years.
1. Buchanan Galleries
Plans have been submitted to Glasgow City Council for the revamp of Buchanan Galleries by owner Landsec. Plans detail spaces for new leisure and dining concepts including a destination food hall, delivering new public spaces with improved accessibility, the introduction of a new retail and leisure space in the gap site beside Buchanan Galleries, and a modern digital art strategy. The plan will include reconfiguring and modernising the existing shopping centre, adding more high street retail frontage on Buchanan Street. The steps at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall will be replaced by a new sloped configuration in drawings submitted for planning approval. | Threesixty Architecture
2. O2 ABC
Redevelopment of the fire-damaged O2 ABC site on Sauchiehall Street was approved, despite Glasgow School of Art warning it will put the rebuild of the Mackintosh building at “significant risk”. Councillors on the city’s planning committee approved Vita Group’s bid to replace the music venue with a public foodhall and student flats. | VITA Group
3. Marks & Spencer Sauchiehall Street
A £150 million deal to transform the site of the former Marks & Spencer store on Sauchiehall Street was approved in October 2024. In late May 2025, the signage was removed from the former M&S shop. | Matt Brook Architects
4. George Square
If you have passed by George Square recently you will have seen that the perimeter hoardings are now in place - a significant start to its 18-month redevelopment. The work on George Square will deliver high-quality stone throughout; informal 'play' areas for children in sensory gardens in the eastern areas; a raised lawn platform; new trees species will be planted to add to the existing Norway Maple and Cherry trees in the Square; new seating to add to the remembrance benches; and feature lighting. | Glasgow City Council
