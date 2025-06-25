4 . George Square

If you have passed by George Square recently you will have seen that the perimeter hoardings are now in place - a significant start to its 18-month redevelopment. The work on George Square will deliver high-quality stone throughout; informal 'play' areas for children in sensory gardens in the eastern areas; a raised lawn platform; new trees species will be planted to add to the existing Norway Maple and Cherry trees in the Square; new seating to add to the remembrance benches; and feature lighting. | Glasgow City Council