7 things that the Glasgow Subway really needs in 2025

The Glasgow Subway is continuing to evolve after the introduction of a new fleet of trains on the system.
After 44 years of service, the 1980 Metro-Cammell trains took their final journey around the circle at the end of June 2024 - but it has not been all plain sailing for the subway.
Glaswegians are still adapting to the new trains but there are some clear improvements which we would like to be made on the network to make for a better experience when taking a trip on the Glasgow Subway.
Here are seven things we would like to see introduced on the Glasgow Subway.
1. More accessible access
Only two Glasgow Subway stations have lifts for platform access (Govan and St Enoch). | Glasgow Subway
2. Integrated transport system
Although you can use your ScotRail smartcard on the Subway we would love to see an integrated public transport system created in Glasgow. This was able to be done for two weeks during COP26. | Supplied
3. To open later on a Sunday
On a Sunday, the opening hours of the Glasgow Subway are 10am to 18.12. It means that you can't rely on the service at night which makes late drinks in the West End or a gig at the O2 Academy an issue. | SPT Subway
4. Wi-Fi on the train
It has been a welcome introduction for Glaswegians to have access to Wi-Fi in stations, but we would love for this to be extended to trains. It means that if you are going on a bit of a journey, you don't need to wait until you get to the next station to get a Wi-Fi connection. | Declan McConville
