Growing Glasgow: 9 new developments and buildings set to appear in Glasgow in 2025

New developments are set to appear in Glasgow throughout 2025 and 2026 as works continue to transform the face of the city with plenty of new buildings set to become more visible.
Not all projects will see new structures being built, with some buildings that have been a part of Glasgow's history set to be transformed into new spaces.
Here is a look at how the city's skyline could change and the future place for familiar parts of Glasgow.
1. Clyde Gateway project
The Clyde Gateway project is set to transform parts of Glasgow’s East End and South Lanarkshire. It’s set to bring new mixed-use developments to the area, primarily by bringing in purpose-built buildings. To put it simply it’s a real estate and property development, which is set to benefit the East End of Glasgow with new jobs, homes commercial property, and industry. | Contributed
2. Marks & Spencer Sauchiehall Street
A £150 million deal to transform the site of the former Marks & Spencer store on Sauchiehall Street was approved in October 2024. In late May 2025, the signage was removed from the former M&S shop. | Matt Brook Architects
3. Collegelands Park
A new £95 million multi-use residential development in Calton, including a park and a contemporary arts centre, was given the green light in May 2025. Collegelands Park will feature two new student accommodation blocks with 591 beds in total, 147 rented apartments and a new arts centre. | Supplied
4. Central Quay
Unite Students, the UK’s largest provider of student accommodation, has begun the construction phase of its new property in Glasgow that will be ready in time for the 2027/28 academic year. The Clyde riverside project means the group will have a 3,200-bed portfolio in the city. Unite Students is the UK’s largest provider of student accommodation. The Central Quay property, north of the River Clyde, will include a social marketplace café, yoga room, gym, screen rooms, and a garden room with a terrace. Full planning permission for the scheme was received last year. There will be space for retail units in the plans for 934 beds for students in four tower blocks. The site sits alongside the Kingston Bridge. | Unite Students
