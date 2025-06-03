Growing Glasgow: 9 new developments and buildings set to appear in Glasgow in 2025

4 . Central Quay

Unite Students, the UK’s largest provider of student accommodation, has begun the construction phase of its new property in Glasgow that will be ready in time for the 2027/28 academic year. The Clyde riverside project means the group will have a 3,200-bed portfolio in the city. Unite Students is the UK’s largest provider of student accommodation. The Central Quay property, north of the River Clyde, will include a social marketplace café, yoga room, gym, screen rooms, and a garden room with a terrace. Full planning permission for the scheme was received last year. There will be space for retail units in the plans for 934 beds for students in four tower blocks. The site sits alongside the Kingston Bridge. | Unite Students