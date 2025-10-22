2 . The Scotia

The Scotia is as well known for its pints as it is for its haunting. The bar is one of the most historic in Glasgow - and is well known for its timbered façade and old-fashioned interior. An investigation in 2007 by a team of mediums found ghostly presences in the cellar of the bar. The landlord has also reported sightings of the ‘Green Lady’, who’s said to pace the pub during its closing hours There are also reports of two other spirits; Willy sits in a room, while ‘Annie’ has apparently contacted a visiting medium. | The Scotia