As the nights stretch longer, the days grow darker, and it all builds up to the creepiest day of all - Halloween.
Whether you’re a sceptic or a true believer, we’ve put together a guide to some of Glasgow’s most haunted spots, as reported by paranormal investigators.
If you’re feeling bold enough, take a trip to one of these eerie locations this month, but be prepared to keep your eyes peeled.
From Victorian-era spirits lingering in the balconies of historic Glasgow theatres to lost souls looking for their last pint in the city’s oldest pubs—these are Glasgow’s most haunted places.
1. The Theatre Royal
The Theatre Royal is Glasgow's oldest theatre and the longest running in Scotland. It is said that the theatre is haunted by a ‘failed actress’ ghost. Claims of faint moaning and banging doors in the upper circle are attributed to ‘Nora’, a cleaning lady who was laughed off the stage after finally making her way to the spotlight. The story goes that Nora would then die of shame - only to haunt the halls of the theatre ever since. | ATG Tickets
2. The Scotia
The Scotia is as well known for its pints as it is for its haunting. The bar is one of the most historic in Glasgow - and is well known for its timbered façade and old-fashioned interior. An investigation in 2007 by a team of mediums found ghostly presences in the cellar of the bar. The landlord has also reported sightings of the ‘Green Lady’, who’s said to pace the pub during its closing hours There are also reports of two other spirits; Willy sits in a room, while ‘Annie’ has apparently contacted a visiting medium. | The Scotia
3. Provan Hall
Provan Hall is one of Glasgow’s oldest buildings and, having survived in the East End since the 15th century, this is one storied structure. Visitors claim to have seen a man in mediaeval clothes inside the building, and paranormal investigators have been called in more than once to see if there’s any truth in it. There are even reports of a man with a white beard, thought to be the last private owner of the old estate. | Visit Scotland
4. Dalmarnock Bridge
A number of witnesses claim to have seen the ghost of a young man on Dalmarnock Bridge. It is said that he would linger at the side of the bridge before jumping into the River Clyde. Unlike your typical ghost, the man appears to be real - and can be identified as a man in his early 30s, wearing black or blue trousers. | Network Rail