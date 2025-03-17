A colourful day as Hindu community celebrates Holi festival at Rouken Glen Park

The Holi Hai Hindu Festival is celebrated as a way to welcome in spring, and also is seen as a new beginning where people can start afresh. Holi is a Hindu festival that celebrates spring, love, and new life, also known as the festival of colours. On the first night of Holi, people light bonfires and throw roasting grains, popcorn, coconut and chickpeas onto them. The next day, people of all ages get involved with paint-throwing of brightly coloured red, green, blue and pink powder. These coloured powders have special meaning: red dye symbolises love; blue represents the Hindu god Krishna, and green stands for new beginnings. Members of the local Hindu community gathered to celebrate at Rouken Glen Park.