Goodbye to the ABC building. The landmark will be demolished over the next month after it was issued a dangerous buildings notice.

It has lay derelict for over six years after the live music venue was damaged in the second Glasgow School of Art fire in June 2018. Although campaigners hoped to be able to save the front art deco façade, it looks as though the site can no longer be preserved. Plans were submitted in July to create student accommodation and a food hall on the site.

The building as we know it dates back to 1929, when it was opened as ABC’s flagship cinema having been designed by architect CJ McNair. The history of the site stretches back further as it was the location of Hengler's Circus which was a dance hall and ice skating rink. All the big films of the day would have been shown here during the cinemas 69 years on Sauchiehall Street as crowds would have flocked here to see titles like The Godfather and Singin’ in the Rain.

The former ABC cinema pictured on Sauchiehall Street in the mid seventies. | Glasgow City Archives

After it closed as a cinema in the late nineties, many Glaswegians will have fond memories of going to the ABC over the years for gigs and club nights such as Jelly Baby and Propaganda. As I only turned 18 the year that the building was damaged by fire, I unfortunately missed out on experiencing a club night at the ABC but as my mum used to work nearby on Sauchiehall Street, I did get an early understanding of how popular a place the venue was - especially on a Thursday night for Jelly Baby which was packed with students on the dancefloor dancing to Kasabian and Arctic Monkeys.

I had been going to gigs at the O2 ABC since I was about 13 with my uncle. The gigs that I saw at the venue weren’t what you would typically associate with a teenager but I still have fond memories of queuing up outside the doors on Sauchiehall Street before heading upstairs.

I can remember all the gigs which I went to see at the O2 ABC which included seeing Chas & Dave twice, The Selecter and the brilliant Rutles back a decade ago. In between those gigs were a couple of tribute bands which included The Travelling Wilburys Experience and Not The Sensational Alex Harvey Band. As my uncle sadly passed away three years ago, the ABC still holds fond memories for me with him and I am as gutted as any Glaswegian to see the place be pulled down.