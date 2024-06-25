In 2020, nurse Sophie Gravia, now 32, started writing as a distraction from the ongoing lockdown, cheered on by fans of her hilarious blog ‘Sex in the Glasgow City’.
Her debut novel A Glasgow Kiss shot straight to number one in the Amazon charts and she has gone from strength to strength with further books Meet Me in Milan and What Happens in Dubai.
Sophie’s new book Hot Girl Summer is out on 18 July: “Ava, Rebecca and Grace have been best friends forever. But lately their lives in London have felt a little stagnant… When a reunion brings them together, they realise it’s time to shake things up… and have fun again.” You can preorder the book here.
Here Sophie Gravia picks her top six of Glasgow’s best date night spots.
1. Dockyard Social
Sophie says: “Food is always a great way to bond and for more of a relaxed day time date, this place hits the spot. There’s some lovely street foods like bao buns to make your mouth water and give you something to talk about you can share pizzas or churros if you want to get a bit messy. There’s loads of cocktail options too and it’s a place where you can chat to people about grub. It’s great for a weekend day trip but it’s open till late in case you want to stay out. They’ve got entertainment too in case your date turns out to be boring.” | Dockyard Social
2. Kong Rooftop
Sophie says: “It’s the new rooftop terrace bar in the heart of the city centre and a perfect spot for a boozy date night, which, let’s face it, helps to make everything a bit easier. It’s ideal for a Hot Girl Summer, but the great thing about it is that the terrace bar is partly covered to cater for typical Glaswegian weather. It’s a bright open space in the city centre so it cheers you up on a dull day and bonus - it helps if you can see your date! I love a classy cocktail, and there’s a relaxed chilled vibe with a DJ playing the tunes.” | Kong Rooftop
3. Banca Di Roma
Sophie says: ”For taking thinks up a notch and a romantic meal that will impress, this stunning Italian restaurant/bar works every time! It feels dead European, like something out of Meet Me In Milan and a bit posh. The pasta is amazing and they’ve got sexy cocktails which Zara Smith, my main character, and I absolutely love. It’s a stunning venue, with a perfect atmosphere and you sometimes get to see the odd celeb or two." | Banca Di Roma
4. Grosvenor Picture Theatre
Sophie says: "I love this place because the seats are so comfy and you can recline them on a cosy night out. Ashton Lane’s got a bit of a continental vibe to it with its cobbles and bars and restaurants lining the street. There’s fairy lights too which make it romantic and chilled under the stars. The Grosvenor is one of Glasgow’s classics and it’s a bit like a Holywood picture style theatre too. Though make sure the popcorn doesn’t get stuck in your teeth if you’re going in for a snog, or A Glasgow Kiss." | Grosvenor
