1 . Dockyard Social

Sophie says: “Food is always a great way to bond and for more of a relaxed day time date, this place hits the spot. There’s some lovely street foods like bao buns to make your mouth water and give you something to talk about you can share pizzas or churros if you want to get a bit messy. There’s loads of cocktail options too and it’s a place where you can chat to people about grub. It’s great for a weekend day trip but it’s open till late in case you want to stay out. They’ve got entertainment too in case your date turns out to be boring.” | Dockyard Social