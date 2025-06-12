Council planners have recommend the redevelopment of Glasgow’s former O2 ABC site is approved, despite fears over the impact on the art school’s Mackintosh building.

A public foodhall and over 350 student beds could replace the Sauchiehall Street music venue, which was partly demolished last year.

But Historic Environment Scotland and Glasgow School of Art are among 130 objectors to student accommodation developer Vita Group’s plans.

They argue the new building would have a “significant adverse impact” on views from the fire-damaged Mackintosh building — designed by renowned architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

Planners at Glasgow City Council agree the plans would have a “negative impact on the historic environment”, but believe the current “derelict” site is having a “negative impact… on the viability and vitality of the city centre as a whole”.

The city’s planning committee is expected to rule on the plans on Tuesday, and officials are recommending it goes ahead.

The ABC venue was damaged by the fire at the Mackintosh building in 2018 and, along with the former Jumpin’ Jaks nightclub, has been vacant since.

A dangerous buildings notice was issued by the council in July last year due to “immediate threat”, and parts of the ABC, including its facade, have been knocked down.

Vita Group wants to deliver its ‘House of Social’ project on the site, which includes 356 student beds as well as a publicly-accessible foodhall, which would become an events space at night, and courtyard.

It has been backed by Glasgow’s chamber of commerce which said the proposal would “transform this blighted space into a dynamic and attractive environment”. Another 17 letters of support were sent to the council.

However, Historic Environment Scotland believes the nine-storey building will affect the setting of the A-listed art school, obscuring important views to and from it, as well as the nearby Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson-designed CCA building.

There is particular concern about the views from the Mackintosh’s Loggia — a space designed by Mackintosh to allow artists to draw views of the city — and the library.

The Glasgow School of Art said it is “committed to reinstating the Mackintosh building”. It added: “We accept a degree of impact… but not to the degree proposed.

“Whilst we appreciate the planning authority will be under pressure to see the site developed, this should not be at the cost of leaving a lasting impact upon the future of the Mackintosh building.”

Among the objectors are Labour MSP Paul Sweeney, local councillors Christy Mearns and Philip Braat, the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland and Glasgow City Heritage Trust.

But Vita has said the plan will provide “unique views” of the Mackintosh building while “maintaining appropriate distance and set back on the upper levels”.

The firm added there is no live planning application to rebuild the Mackintosh building seven years on from the fire. It said claims that views from the Loggia would be “completely blocked” is “inaccurate”.

The proposed courtyard at the new Vita development on the site formerly occupied by the O2 ABC on Sauchiehall Street. | Contributed

James Rooke, planning director at Vita, added the scheme would help to re-energise Sauchiehall Street. “This is an incredibly challenging site to redevelop and we’ve worked hard to create proposals that are deliverable and appropriate,” he said.

A report by council planners states any proposal for the site “would require at least a similar scale and height… to enable a viable development”.

They add the scheme would “affect views from the Mackintosh building which were part of the original designed function of the building”.

However, the report continues the negative impact must be considered against the positive effect of developing a site which is “currently having a negative impact on the historic environment and also on the viability and vitality of the city centre as a whole”.

Planners add the “viability of the proposal and the negative impact of the vacant site on the streetscape is considered to outweigh the negative impact of the proposed development on the surrounding conservation area and listed buildings”.