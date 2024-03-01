AJ Bell Great Scottish Run: Last Chance to Secure an Earlybird Entry

The 10k and half marathon route will take you on a tour in and around the fantastic city of Glasgow - it's a GREAT day in the city, and one you should experience for yourself.

Paul Foster, Chief Executive at the Great Run Company said: “The AJ Bell Great Scottish Run in Glasgow welcomes runners of all ages and abilities across a fantastic weekend, from our junior & mini events on the Saturday up to the 10k and half marathon distances on Sunday, 6 October.

“Ahead of the World Athletics Indoor Championship in Glasgow this weekend, why not take up your own challenge and sign up to join over 20,000 runners on the start line this October? “Runners can snap up the Earlybird price offer until this Friday and secure their place on the famous George Square start line in October.”

AJ Bell Great Scottish Mini and Junior Run

Calling all young runners for our AJ Bell Great Scottish Mini and Junior Run start line on Saturday, 5 October. Bring your crazy costumes and your wicked sense of humour along to George Square and we’ll provide the atmosphere, the tunes and the high fives. Toddlers, Minis and Juniors are all welcome to take on our 70m Toddler Dash, 1-mile mini race or 2.5km challenge – and have plenty of fun while you’re doing it. Music blasting? Check. Phenomenal local support? Check.

Be a part of Scotland’s greatest running event

What makes the AJ Bell Scottish Run the greatest? Run the incredible streets of Glasgow, past iconic landmarks with over 100,000 supporters supporting you along the way, and some of the UK’s best athletes at the front, with tens of thousands of other runners doing it for fun, fitness, and fundraising – raising millions for worthy causes big and small each year. Ending with the post run celebrations in the Apres Run Zone!

We'll be blasting out motivational tunes all along the route to keep you going, the charity cheer points will give you that boost when you need it most, and the incredible people of Glasgow will be there every step of the way. Cheering and supporting you all the way to that finish line!

Secure your place on the start line with an Earlybird discount but hurry, the offer ends this Friday, 1 March at 10am.