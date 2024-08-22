Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are six weeks until the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024 where participants can compete in a 10k or half marathon, raising money for their chosen charities.

With 30,000 runners this year’s event is set to be the largest on record, taking place throughout the city before ending at Glasgow Green. At each mile those competing will be encouraged along by a Clanadonia bagpiper.

From various athletic backgrounds people are coming together in aid of worthwhile causes. We spoke to a couple of local celebrities and local running group getting involved to find out what inspired them to sign up.

Atta Yaqub, actor and community development worker - Islamic Relief

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

“The run happens every year and the exciting thing about it is all of Scotland comes to it. Almost tens of thousands of people going around the beautiful scenery and landscape of Glasgow. In that respect it’s amazing.

“This year I’ll be running for Islamic Relief with money being raised for the cause in Palestine. The young people, the children who are going through that humanitarian crisis, in terms of malnutrition, dehydration and all the diseases coming about there.

“The current political climate is quite nervy. We’ve seen what’s happened in England in terms of the riots. That whole area, making sure multiculturalism is celebrated, making sure we understand each others cultures and faiths, it’s a really good chance for us to educate people, but at the same time it’s a chance for us to be a little bit cautious because we just don’t know what other people are thinking and who they want to blame.

“That’s why it gives me immense pleasure and value to be running for a really worthwhile cause but also considering all the other charities who do some brilliant work out there.”

Keir, Vegan Runners UK - animal charities

“We’re celebrating our 20th anniversary this year so we’re organising a weekend of celebrations - going for food, having a party, running Park Run, and it’s culminating on the Sunday with the Great Scottish Run.

“We’re hoping to raise money for some local animal sanctuary charities as well as other charities close to Vegan Runners. We’re hoping to raise the profile of the club, show that vegan running is for everyone, it’s fun, it’s social, it’s about having a good time and living ethically, healthily and compassionately.”

Reece Donnelly, actor and theatre owner - Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland

“I’ve actually never ran it before, I’ve never ran a 10k before. Last year I was made an ambassador for Spina Bifida and it’s a charity I just feel is so underrepresented. They are fantastic - what they do for kids. We need to make sure we’re getting as much in the pot for the charity so here we are at the Great Scottish Run.

“I own a performing arts school and every year we work with a charity called Concerts for Carers. I was so shocked by how little support there was for spina bifida across the board they don’t even get half the amount of funding as some of these large scale organisations and they’ve got so much work to do. I went out and saw them, met some of the kids that get the support and they were so much fun and so engaging.”