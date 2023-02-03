Life-threatening illness Alabama rot has recently claimed the life of a young labrador in Berkshire

A life-threatening illness known as Alabama rot has been flagged in the UK with all Glasgow dog owners urged to pay attention to the signs. After claiming the life of a labrador in Berkshire, vets are worried the disease, also known as Cutaneous and Renal Glomerular Vasculopathy (CRGV), might be on the rise.

First identified in the US in 1980s, Alabama Rot damages the blood vessels in the skin and kidneys, which can cause visible sores and ulcers on the skin. In the worst cases, the disease can lead to severe organ dysfunction and kidney failure.

Grace, a three-year-old Labrador, died from the disease in January 2023. The owners discovered “a lump on her chest which was very sore” and took her to the vets immediately, reports the Daily Mail.

Experts are yet to discover how the disease is caught or prevented and a cure for the disease hasn’t been developed.

Alabama rot symptoms to look out for

According to the RSPCA, there are two typical signs to look out for…

Skin sores, visible swelling, red patches or skin defects not caused by a known injury. These skin lesions typically appear below the knee or elbow, and occasionally on the face or at the bottom of the chest or abdomen.

Changes in appetite - reduced appetite, drinking more, vomiting and lethargy are signs of acute kidney injury.

Are there any cases of Alabama rot in Glasgow?

There has been one case of Alabama rot reported within 25 miles from Glasgow, according to Anderson Moore’s interactive map. The case has been reported from Cumbernauld.

