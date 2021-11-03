Aldi opening new store in Glasgow

German supermarket Aldi has confirmed it is opening a new store in Glasgow.

As part of a plan to open 15 new stores across the United Kingdom before the end of the year, Aldi selected Govan in Glasgow as one of its 15 new locations.

Ciaran Aldridge, National Property Director at Aldi UK, said: “There are still too many people for whom shopping at Aldi isn’t a convenient option.

“We’re committed to changing that and opening nearly four new stores a week before Christmas clearly demonstrates our progress with this.”

Mr. Aldridge added: “The new stores bring us one step closer to our goal of making our award-winning products at unbeatable prices easily accessible to even more shoppers across the country, and we look forward to welcoming local customers in for their weekly shop.”

Aldi is also opening one of the 15 new stores in Hamilton, which just under 15 miles away from Glasgow.

Full list of locations where stores will be opening before the end of the year: