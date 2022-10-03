Aldi is looking to open 29 new stores across the UK, including three in Scotland.

Aldi has revealed where it’s looking to open new stores, including one in Glasgow, after official data shows it has become Britain’s fourth largest supermarket.

The supermarket, which has over 970 stores, said it planned to open 16 more stores before the end of the year, which should create over 6,000 new jobs.

In its annual trading update, Aldi said it had attracted record numbers of new shoppers in the past six months as pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Over the last 12 weeks, Aldi has attracted 1.5 million extra customers, with sales increasing by 18.7%.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer for Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is worsening, and it’s being felt by millions of households across the UK.

“It’s in times like these when our customers rely on us the most, which is why we’re focusing on continuing to deliver our longstanding price promise by offering the lowest possible prices in Britain, every single day.

“Independent research shows our discount is as compelling as ever and that’s why more and more people are switching to Aldi.

“We will do whatever it takes to maintain our discount to the traditional full price supermarkets and keep grocery prices as low as possible for the millions of customers that shop with Aldi.”

Where will the new Aldi shops be?

Aldi is planning on opening stores in Cathcart, Bonnyrigg and Ladysmill in Scotland.

The budget store is searching for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for property development.

The sites for the new developments will be able to fit a 20,000 square foot store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.

Aldi will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres, including its new distribution centres in Bedford and distribution centre in Leicestershire.

The areas Aldi is targeting across the country include: