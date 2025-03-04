All 28 Glasgow streets to face 20p increase in parking charges from the start of April

Declan McConville
Published 4th Mar 2025, 09:56 BST

These are the Glasgow streets which are set to face an increase in parking charges

Glasgow residents are set to face an increase in parking charges on several city streets after signs have appeared across the city warning of price increases.

The hike will come into place on Tuesday 1 April 2025 with prices being increased by 20p which will take the existing tariff of £1 for 15 minutes of parking to £1.20 for the same period of time.

Drivers will be able to park their cars for a maximum of three hours with Drumry Road East in Drumchapel also facing an increase of 20p.

Abbot Street in Shawlands will face a a 20p increase.

1. Abbot Street

Abbot Street in Shawlands will face a a 20p increase. | Google Maps

Alexandra Parade in Glasgow's East End will face a a 20p increase.

2. Alexandra Parade

Alexandra Parade in Glasgow's East End will face a a 20p increase. | Google Maps

Battlefield Road in Glasgow's Southside will face a a 20p increase.

3. Battlefield Road

Battlefield Road in Glasgow's Southside will face a a 20p increase. | Google Maps

Brisbane Street in Glasgow's Southside will face a a 20p increase.

4. Brisbane Street

Brisbane Street in Glasgow's Southside will face a a 20p increase. | Google Maps

