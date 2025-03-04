Glasgow residents are set to face an increase in parking charges on several city streets after signs have appeared across the city warning of price increases.
The hike will come into place on Tuesday 1 April 2025 with prices being increased by 20p which will take the existing tariff of £1 for 15 minutes of parking to £1.20 for the same period of time.
Drivers will be able to park their cars for a maximum of three hours with Drumry Road East in Drumchapel also facing an increase of 20p.
