These are the Glasgow streets that will be closed for over 10 hours at the weekend.

Whether you are an experienced runner, haven't done exercise in a while, or looking for something to help you start your fitness journey, the women’s and men’s 10k Glasgow offers a chance to come together in a supportive environment and meet your 10k running goal.

Starting at the Riverside Museum, this event has a route through the heart of the city taking in many of its notable sites before finishing at Glasgow’s George Square on Sunday 15 June.

The following roads will have a no waiting and no loading or unloading restrictions from 15:00hrs on 14 June 2025 to 16:00hrs on the 15 June 2025.

The same roads will have a Prohibition of vehicle movements from 05:00hrs to 16:00hrs on 15 June 2025.

Anderston Quay, between Hydepark Street and Lancefield Quay

Argyle Street, between Hope Street and Queen Street

Albion Street, between Trongate and Access to Multi-storey Car Park

Bell Street, between Candleriggs and Albion Street

Bridgegate,between Kings Street and Saltmarket

Broomielaw, (Westbound), between Glasgow Bridge and Brown Street

Buchanan Street, between Argyle Street and St Vincent Place

Candleriggs, for its entire length

Castlebank Street, between Hayburn Street and Pointhouse Place

Cochrane Street, for its entire length

Congress Way, for its entire length

Congress Road, for its entire length

Clyde Street, between Saltmarket and Bridegate

Clyde Arc for its full length

Crown Street, for its entire length

Finnieston Quay, westbound for its entire length

Finnieston Street, between Clyde Arc and Tunnel Street

Fastlink on Anderston Quay

George Square (South), for its entire length

Glassford Street, for its entire length

Greendyke Street, for its entire length (westbound closed)

High Street, between Bell Street and Gallowgate (Southbound closed)

Ingram Street, between Queen Street and Albion Street

King Street, between Kings Street car park and Bridgegate (Southbound closed)

King Street, between Parnie Street and Trongate

King George the V Bridge for its entire length

Lancefield Quay, for its entire length

London Road, between James Morrison Street and Saltmarket

Miller Street, full length

Montrose Street, between George Street and Ingram Street

Oswald Street, for its entire length

Pointhouse Place, for its entire length

Queen Street, for its entire length

Saltmarket, for its entire length

South Frederick Street, for its entire length

Stobcross Road, for its entire length

St Vincent Place, for its entire length

Stockwell Street, between Howard Street and Trongate

Trongate, for its entire length

Wilson Street, for its entire length

Suspension of Bus and Taxi only restrictions03:00hrs to 16:00hrs on 15 June 2025

LW0145 - Argyle Street, eastbound between Hope St and Union Street

LW0138 - Glassford Street, northbound between Argyle Street and Ingram Street

LW0630 - Stockwell Street, southbound onto Gorbals Street (Victoria Bridge)

LW0756 - West George Street at West Nile Street Eastbound to Nelson Mandela Place

LW0832 - Oswald Street, northbound after Midland Street

LW0630 - Victoria Bridge, between Clyde Street and Ballater Street

LW0832 - George Square (south) Westbound after South Frederick Street

----------- - Fastlink between Hydepark Street and York Street