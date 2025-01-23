All South Lanarkshire schools and nurseries to be closed on Friday due to Storm Eowyn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The council has confirmed that all school and nurseries in South Lanarkshire will be closed due to Storm Eowyn

South Lanarkshire Council has confirmed that all schools and council nurseries will be closed on Friday due to Storm Eowyn.

Taking to social media, South Lanarkshire Council said: “ Weather Warning – schools and nurseries closure.

“Due to the Red Alert weather warning issued for much of Scotland, including South Lanarkshire, the decision has been taken to close all our schools and nurseries tomorrow, Friday 24 January 2025. Staff and pupils should not travel to these establishments tomorrow.

“ Arrangements will be made to support continued learning for pupils where possible using appropriate resources, including the use of digital platforms.

“While we understand that this may cause inconvenience to families, the health and safety of our children, young people and staff is our priority.”

Red Warnings for wind have been issued for central and southwestern areas of Scotland on Friday, including Glasgow. These are accompanied by wider Amber and Yellow Warnings for wind, as well as Yellow Warnings for rain and snow.

After Storm Éowyn on Friday and early on Saturday, further wet and windy weather is likely on Sunday and at the start of next week.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Storm Éowyn is a multi-hazard event, with snow likely for some, rain for many and strong wings for much of the UK. As a result, a number of weather warnings have been issued, with all parts of the UK covered by one warning at some point on Friday.

“Storm Éowyn is expected to cross Northern Ireland early on Friday morning. It will then continue northeast across the northern half of Scotland during Friday afternoon and is expected to be centred near Shetland during Friday evening.

“It’s important to note that even those away from the immediate Red Warning areas will still likely see disruptive weather, with travel plans likely to be severely impacted, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some.”

Travel conditions are likely to be severely disrupted in the coming days. Mark Nash, Duty Manager at National Highways, said: “We are expecting high winds and rain to hit most parts of the country later this week. If you're planning to drive over the next few days, prepare in advance for the journey and take extra care on the roads. If weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour to manage the conditions as safely as possible.