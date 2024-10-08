All the Glasgow districts set for a makeover amidst 'liveable neighbourhood' campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Easterhouse and Milton are amongst several areas set for aesthetic regeneration works

More areas of Glasgow are due to get a makeover as part of the council’s liveable neighbourhoods scheme to overcome challenges.

Residents have given feedback on what they think are the problems facing the areas covered by the four upcoming liveable neighbourhoods proposals for Cardonald to Mosspark, Knightswood to Anniesland, Lambhill to Milton and Ruchazie to Easterhouse.

There are concerns about poorly lit streets feeling unsafe, cars speeding and littering, vandalism and dog fouling in all areas.

In Cardonald to Mosspark people are concerned about too many cars, buses and HGVs on Paisley Road West, a decrease in services with less shopping choice and fly tipping and litter.

Knightswood to Anniesland faces issues with play parks being in poor condition, pavement parking around schools and parked cars in cycle lanes.

The condition of footpaths and streets is limiting access and leading to flooding in Lambhill to Milton with Chirnsyde Primary particularly affected. Other annoyances include having no supermarket or secondary school.

In Ruchazie to Easterhouse the M8 and a number of streets including Avenue End Road, Gartloch Road, Auchinlea Road and Westerhouse Road divide and cut off access to areas.\

Additional gripes are routes to school should be safer and there are “significant barriers” to getting to The Fort.

People attended drop in sessions and other events and gave feedback online to help shape the liveable neighbourhood plans.

The consultation has helped council officials draw up a long list of ideas to improve the areas, which are to be filtered down to a short list of proposals.Next year concept proposals will be presented to councillors for approval.

A report on the feedback is to be presented to the council’s environment and liveable neighbourhoods city policy committee this week.