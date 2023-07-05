July means a brand new NS&I Premium Bonds draw and the opportunity to win big and walk away with a staggering £1,000,000 jackpot prize. National Savings and Investments has confirmed eight winners in Glasgow took home £5,000 or more.

The public has been eagerly waiting for July’s winning bond numbers to be released and this month, four lucky Glasgow residents took home £10,000 with a host of others winning £5,000.

Much like last month, July saw two people claim the jackpot prize. The first winning bond number came from Staffordshire whereas the second belongs to a winner based in Norfolk.

Sally Swait, NS&I retail assistant director, said: “This is the highest rate the prize fund has been in over 15 years, meaning this month we paid out a total of 5 million prizes worth over £374m. The premium bonds prize fund is going up again for the August draw too, with the odds improving as well, meaning more wins and more excitement each month for savers up and down the country.”

Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment that offers individuals the chance to earn interest or a regular dividend income. There is an equal chance that all bonds can win, regardless of when or where they were bought.

What is a Premium Bond and how do I enter the prize draw?

Premium bonds can be acquired through NS&I and are entered into a monthly prize draw giving those who entered a chance of winning between £25 and £1 million tax-free. To participate, you must spend a minimum of £25, and you can continue to purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the £50,000 maximum holding amount.

For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize. To acquire Premium Bonds, visit the NS&I website .

What were the winning numbers for Glasgow?

There have been numerous winners across Glasgow including four lucky winners that walked away with £10,000. Here is a list of the major winners in the city:

536VJ671370 - £10,000

489DJ256635 - £10,000

461TV029074 - £10,000

301WY650877 - £10,000

470PN446406 - £5,000

330RD834072 - £5,000

514LP811574 - £5,000

509AQ105698 - £5,000