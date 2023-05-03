May means a brand new NS&I Premium Bonds draw and the opportunity to win big and walk away with a staggering £1,000,000 jackpot prize. National Savings and Investments has confirmed nine winners in Glasgow took home £5,000 or more.

The public has been eagerly waiting for May’s winning bond numbers to be released and this month, one lucky Glasgow resident won £50,000 with another winning the £25,000 prize. This takes May’s total payout to over 5 million prizes worth £333m in value.

Much like last month, May saw two people claim the jackpot prize. The first winning bond number came from Nottingham whereas the second belongs to a winner based in Sefton, Merseyside.

Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment that offers individuals the chance to earn interest or a regular dividend income. There is an equal chance that all bonds can win, regardless of when or where they were bought.

What is a Premium Bond and how do I enter the prize draw?

Premium bonds can be acquired through NS&I and are entered into a monthly prize draw giving those who entered a chance of winning between £25 and £1 million tax-free. To participate, you must spend a minimum of £25, and you can continue to purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the £50,000 maximum holding amount.

For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize. To acquire Premium Bonds, visit the NS&I website.

What were the winning numbers for Glasgow?

There have been numerous winners across Glasgow including one lucky individual that walked away with £50,000. Here is a list of the major winners in the city:

363VB717710 - £50,000

422AT939038- £25,000

120JZ083405 - £10,000

360QT129670 - £10,000

390GK169689 - £10,000

257TK633677 - £5,000

118FS347558 - £5,000

453XC136282 - £5,000

295PY202737 - £5,000