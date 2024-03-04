Growing Glasgow: Almost 1,000 new Glasgow riverside flats set for approval

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Council planners have recommended Dandara Living’s application to create 491 student flats and 505 build-to-rent homes can be given the go ahead.

They believe the proposal for Anderston Quay will “help re-populate the area through the creation of an attractive waterfront neighbourhood”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dandara Living, the build-to-rent division of the Dandara Group, develops and operates “student and apartment buildings specifically for the rental market”. It would continue to manage the flats after construction was completed.

The firm previously received permission to build 600 build-to-rent flats on the site, but has decided to pursue the new proposal.

The scheme includes two ground floor commercial units, a “linear” park alongside the river and a public square. There are also plans for a viewing lounge and roof terrace on the tallest building.

Flats would be provided across three blocks, with eight-storey Block A made up of purpose-built student accommodation. There would be 104 studios with en-suite and a small kitchen, and 387 flats with communal living, kitchen and dining rooms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ten-storey Block B would have 169 build-to-rent flats, with a mix of studios, one-bed and two-beds. Block C would be built over nine, 14 and 28 storeys and include 336 flats, ranging from studios to three-beds.

In a report to councillors, planning officials stated the developer aimed to create “a thriving, mixed use development on a site which is currently brownfield, derelict land”.

“The proposals are intended to provide a vibrant series of landscaped spaces, including a new public linear park and civic square,” they added.

There would be no car parking for the student accommodation development, with 40 spaces available for the other two blocks. Almost 900 cycle spaces will be provided across the three buildings.