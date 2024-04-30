Almost £2 billion in funding bids put forward to Glasgow 'investment zone' in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It comes after an open call for businesses, which ran from January until the end of March 2024, saw more than 41 key projects submitted for funding in Life Sciences, Advanced Manufacturing and Precision Engineering and Enabling Technologies.

Last June it was announced that Glasgow City Region was one of two new Scottish investment zones to benefit from investment, tax reliefs and other incentives over ten years for a package of local projects which will further boost the innovation economy.

Chair of the Glasgow City Region Cabinet and Leader of Glasgow City Council, Susan Aitken said: “Ambitious projects will be able to benefit from investment, tax reliefs and other incentives, further boosting our Regional economy and creating quality jobs and training opportunities for our citizens.

“With nearly £2 billion worth of project funding bids submitted for the Investment Zone, the level of interest goes far beyond our initial expectations. It tells us businesses are ready to seize these emerging opportunities. But also, that these dynamic and growing sectors recognise something significant and exciting is happening right here in metropolitan Glasgow and they’re determined to be part of that.”