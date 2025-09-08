Coldwater, starring Andrew Lincoln, is written by award-winning playwright David Ireland who studied at Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama and lives in the Southside of Glasgow. The new drama was filmed at locations including Dennistoun and Strathaven.

Andrew Lincoln makes a long-awaited return to UK television to lead in upcoming thriller, Coldwater, a new six-part series from playwright David Ireland. Lincoln stars alongside Ewen Bremner, Indira Varma and Eve Myles for the drama that filmed in Dennistoun, Strathaven and the village of Dunlop in East Ayrshire.

The series was created by David Ireland, who was born in Sandy Row, Belfast, grew up in Ballybeen, Dundonald, County Down and studied to be an actor in Glasgow before beginning his career as a playwright in the city. In 2009, Ireland's What The Animals Say was produced by the Òran Mór theatre in the West End. In 2016, his play Cyprus Avenue premiered, wining the Irish Times Theatre Award for best new play, with performances at The Public Theatre, New York, the Abbey Theatre in Dublin and the Metropolitan Arts Centre in Belfast. David Haymen played the lead when the play came to Glasgow at The Tron and The Pavilion theatre.

His satirical, dark comedy Ulster American was a success in London, starring Woody Harrelson, Andy Serkis and Louisa Harland. His most recent play, The Fifth Step, had a run in the West End, with Jack Lowden and Martin Freeman tackling the two-hander production.

The new series takes Ireland’s writing into the television arena. He’s familiar with the medium, having played the role of Claire’s father in the hit comedy series Derry Girls. He also wrote the Sky Atlantic series The Lovers in 2023.

Set in the fictional Scottish village of Coldwater, he wrote, created and executive produced the series. Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead, Teachers), who starred in AMC’s long-running hit show The Walking Dead, plays John, a repressed man who is shocked to find himself in middle age, secretly raging at his life as a stay-at-home dad.

When his failure to intervene in a violent confrontation in a playground brings his identity crisis to a head, John ups and moves his family to the rural idyll of Coldwater, as far away from London as possible.

Upon arrival, John is quickly befriended by next-door neighbour Tommy (Bremner), a charming, confident man, devoted husband to the local vicar Rebecca (Myles). He is a man of faith, a pillar of the community and self-appointed leader of the village’s all-male book group.

John is both impressed and slightly fascinated by Tommy. His wife Fiona (Varma) despises him. As a successful former chef hoping to launch a new venture in Coldwater, Fiona sees the move as an opportunity to leave the past behind them. To not only re-build their lives as a family but re-ignite the long-lost spark in their fading marriage. When her husband’s relationship with their enigmatic new neighbour becomes increasingly intense, Fiona’s suspicions are aroused. She is unconvinced Tommy is all he seems to be.

But John remains blissfully unaware that Tommy is harbouring horrifying secrets, and it’s only after a series of unsettling incidents start to occur that John begins to wonder who the real Tommy actually is.

And when John’s long-repressed rage comes to a head with disastrous results, he soon finds himself unexpectedly indebted to his new friend: “This is the story of a normal man, in a normal marriage, who finds himself in a far from normal situation. A man who discovers a newfound sense of his own power, right at the moment he falls under the influence of someone incredibly dangerous.”

David Ireland, says: “Coldwater started with a question I was asking myself. Where do I want to live – the countryside or the city? Such an innocent beginning, but from it came this dark, funny, twisted thriller. I was delighted when Sister loved the script and thrilled when ITV decided to commission it. And I’m amazed we’ve managed to attract such a peerless cast, led by the formidable Andrew Lincoln. I hope viewers will be find it intoxicating.”

Commented Polly Hill, ITV Head of Drama: “We are very excited for ITV to be the home for this brilliant new thriller exploring masculinity, religion and ultimately murder. David’s scripts are wonderful, and original and have attracted an incredible cast led by Andrew Lincoln. It promises to be a really unmissable drama and I am delighted to be working with Jane Featherstone again and her brilliant team at Sister.”

Andrew Lincoln said: "I hope that the mad, anarchic energy that has been surrounding this project has percolated into the end product because it’s been an amazing job. I’ve loved working in Scotland with this brilliant crew and cast. It's been a real joy. There’s lots of really good domestic dramas and really good horrors and excellent comedies.

"What I hope is that this is a combination of all of those genres, but more especially that we are able to hear David's unique voice in the final edit."

"It's a brilliant script and there were options to go back to America and do other things, but I couldn't walk away from Coldwater. It was one of those scripts that was really interesting and about lots and lots of things."

Actor Ewen Bremner, who portrays the character Tommy, said: "I predict the audiences will feel very similarly to how the actors felt on receiving each new draft of each new episode, because every episode left us with an insane anticipation of what could possibly come next.

"Because the story starts off as something quite normal and it's like a chasm opens up and you realise, like, oh, this is really getting out of control."

The new thriller Coldwater starring Andrew Lincoln is set to be released on Sunday, September 14, 2025, on ITVX and ITV1.