Another 500 new on-street cycle storage units to appear in Glasgow

The roll-out of 500 new on-street cycle storage units in Glasgow will begin early next year after the confirmation of a contract with cycle storage provider Cyclehoop.

The new units mark a significant expansion of the popular cycle storage scheme and will provide up to 3000 additional safe, secure storage spaces for people who live in tenement flats.

Following a trial in 2021, the residential on-street storage scheme has been delivered by Cyclehoop and currently provides over 1200 storage spaces through 205 units across Glasgow. Demand for these units has been high with 96% of spaces occupied on average and almost 3000 names currently on a waiting list for a place.

Glasgow City Council says: “Convenient, secure on-street cycle storage is a vital element of the city's plans to encourage people living in flats to see cycling as viable option for routine, every day journeys. People living in older flats are often deterred from using a bike regularly due to a lack of storage space within their homes while fire regulations can prevent bikes from being stored in stairwells. Bike theft from stairwells can also be an issue.”

Cyclehoop secured a five-year contract worth up to £2.5m following an open tendering process and a decision by the council's Contracts and Property Committee.

It is anticipated that 120 units will be installed per year for the first three years of the contract with the remainder brought in over the final two years. New locations will be determined by a number of factors - requests and demand, the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation, type of architecture and proximity to existing or planned cycle routes. Further information on the new locations will be made available through Cyclehoop in early 2025.

Councillor Angus Millar, City Convener for Transport, said: "Our on-street cycle storage programme has proven hugely popular over the last few years with strong demand for more spaces across the city.

"I am delighted that the planned expansion will help to meet that demand and help break down a barrier that we know stops people from using their bike on a regular basis. Living in a flat can put people off cycling because they've nowhere to put their bike at home or it's unsafe to leave it in the stairwell of their block.

"Access to safe, secure storage at street level close to people's homes is making cycling more accessible for everyday journeys for people living in flat, and I look forward to more people across Glasgow benefiting from this roll-out in the coming years."

The contract to be awarded will have scope for two further 1-year extensions with the potential for further storage units to be installed, subject to demand and available budget within the overall £2.5m award.

The scheme for residents runs on a subscription basis, which is managed by Cyclehoop, who will continue the scheduled maintenance and administration of existing units to ensure consistency of service for all users of the scheme.

Anthony Lau, Founder and Design Director at Cyclehoop, said: "It's a privilege to work with Glasgow on their forward-thinking cycle parking and infrastructure plans. Seeing the change around the city and hearing from Bikehangar customers first-hand, it's great to see how providing people with secure, accessible cycle storage can really change lives. We look forward to continuing this transformation over the next five years."

Pay-as-you-go cycle storage is also available at secure shelters in the city centre.