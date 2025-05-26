Artist charts three decades at Glasgow School of Art with new book and exhibition

She has reflected on her experiences in a book of drawings, INSIDE JOB: Memories of an Art School, some of which have been reworked for an exhibition at the Beacon Arts Centre in Greenock. In the book, her memories are captured and fictionalised in 100 drawings that describe her experience of teaching fine art, as well as exploring the role of artist and teacher.
She reflects on life at the art school, including the impact of the two devastating fires of 2014 and 2018. The Glasgow School of Art has been at the centre of contemporary art in the UK for decades, with alumni including Turner Prize winners Douglas Gordon and Martin Boyce. Other artists who have attended include David Shrigley, Peter Capaldi, Muriel Gray and Robbie Coltrane.
Robertson said: "I have been at the Glasgow School of Art for 28 years. It is a fantastic privilege to teach there. It is an exciting place to learn and to meet people from all over the world."
"The last ten years have been difficult. The fires had a huge impact. We perhaps didn't understand what we had in the Mac building until it was gone. It was an amazing building. It had a huge sense of tradition. Almost a presence in itself."
"To be in it was an incredible experience. The studio spaces, the layout, the light – and all the people who passed through it. It was wonderful. The students are fantastic – they make it what it is."
The artist will launch her book and give guests a walk-through of her exhibition at a free event at the Beacon at 11am on Wednesday, May 28. Her show expands on the work in her book, using painting and printmaking to explore materiality and impressions of memories and dreams.
