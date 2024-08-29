Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 1,000 artists have signed an open letter to Scotland’s First Minister calling for the reinstatement of funding to Creative Scotland.

Artists such as Lewis Capaldi, Shirley Manson of Garbage, acclaimed singer-songwriter Nadine Shah, and JD Twitch of Optimo have joined Paolo Nutini, Biffy Clyro and Franz Ferdinand in calling for the funding to be reinstated.

The artists are calling for reinstatement of Creative Scotland’s Open Fund for Individuals and Youth Music Funds, and assurance that the planned £25 million increase in cultural funding for 2025 is secured by the start of the new financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shirley Manson of Garbage, said: “The arts must be protected at all costs inside of a flailing capitalist system. They are fundamental to educating and fostering a healthy, joyous community and culture.”

Nadine Shah, said: “Music creators are too often overlooked for the direct impact they have on wider society and the economy. These funds are vital for nurturing and developing Scottish talent.”

Scottish Music Industry Association say the fund is “essential for providing seed funding that allows artists to create work and develop”.

Gill Maxwell, Executive Director of the Scottish Music Centre, emphasised the significance of these funds: “Hit the Road, our touring programme for 14-19 year old musicians and songwriters, is funded by the YMI Access to Music strand. Young artists are offered professional advice on aspects of stagecraft, career development, and connecting with the live industry. The project employs tour managers, equipment suppliers, and a PR team while our circuit of grassroots venues across Scotland benefits by attracting new young audiences for live music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Back in 2014, Hit The Road played a small part in kickstarting Lewis Capaldi’s career by featuring him, then age 17, on a three-date tour and directly introduced him to influential live music promoters and a well-connected management company. Investing in emerging artists is crucial to Scotland’s music industry: there’s no art without them. Successful musicians and songwriters create employment, sustain our music infrastructure, and generate economic benefit, not to mention the cultural and social benefits to the Scottish nation and beyond.”

Recent research by UK Music highlights the economic impact of music activity in Scotland. In 2023, music tourism accounted for 1.6 million visits to Scotland, with visitor spending reaching £499 million. This influx of visitors supported the employment of over 4,000 people across various sectors, demonstrating that investing in culture not only supports artists, but drives economic growth which supports and bolsters public services.

Recent co-commissioned research by the SMIA, conducted by Dr. Robert Allan, found that in 2018, Scotland’s music industry generated an estimated £195 million and supported approximately 10,373 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs in 2018. The vast majority – around 9,157 of those roles – were carried out by freelancers, who rely on cultural funding to sustain their careers.