Stirling-based housebuilder Avant Homes Scotland has launched the first family homes for sale at its £57m, 167-home Darach Fields development in Robroyston.

Located just off Daffodil Place four miles from Glasgow city centre, the development comprises a mix of three, four and five-bedroom family homes and features 12 of Avant Homes’ design-led housetypes.

Prices range from £289,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached property to £539,995 for a five-bedroom detached house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Avant Homes Scotland sales and marketing director, Theresa Barbour, said: “We’ve had a fantastic response since announcing our Darach Fields development which demonstrates the strong demand there is for our high-quality, design-led new build homes in the area.

“We’re expecting our first homes for sale to be hugely popular with people looking to live close to Glasgow, so we’re encouraging buyers to pay our sales team a visit to find out more about our housetypes.”

Avant Homes Scotland currently has 11 live developments ranging from Dundee to Stewarton with many more due to start as the business continues to implement its growth plans.

Advertisement

Advertisement