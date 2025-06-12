First of the £120million Avenues projects in Glasgow city centre has been completed

The transformation of Glasgow city centre has taken another significant step forward with the completion of the first of the £120million-plus Avenues projects.

The Holland and Pitt Street Avenue includes new tree lined streets, widened pavements with a Caithness stone finish, segregated cycle lanes and green landscaping. Delivering 4000 square metres of new public realm to the Holland and Pitt Street area, the new Avenues compliment the huge private investment in the immediate vicinity, including hundreds of new-built homes.

Part of the Scottish and UK Government-funded City Deal, the Avenues are being delivered across the city centre and mark the biggest physical transformation since the pedestrianisation of Buchanan Street in the 1970s

When complete, the Avenues programme – which includes the transformation of George Square - will form a network of attractive and accessible streets comparable with the people-focused changes introduced across Europe and designed to encourage more residents, visitors and investors to the city centre.

Councillor Angus Millar, Glasgow City Council’s Convenor for City Centre Recovery, said: “The completion of the first full Avenue is a real milestone in the ongoing transformation of the city centre. And Glaswegians will see more delivered very shortly.

“The Holland and Pitt Street Avenue also show how public and private investment is working together to unlock opportunities across the city centre, creating vibrant and attractive new districts.

“Right now, our city centre is going through its biggest transition in half a century. The population is increasing, new sectors are emerging, investment is flowing in and infrastructure put in place. With the Holland and Pitt Avenue, we’re beginning to see how that’s shaping up.”

The project was delivered with both the Scottish and UK Governments contributing £2.4million, with additional funding provided from developer contributions and Transport Scotland. Amongst the complimentary investments adding to the transformation of the area is Moda’s Holland Park apartment building.

James Blakey, Moda Group Director of Planning and Engagement, said: "The completion of the Avenues project surrounding Moda, Holland Park is a significant milestone in a transformation that has created greener, more pedestrian-friendly spaces that benefit residents, businesses, and visitors alike. Moda is proud to have supported these improvements, reinforcing our commitment to investing in the city’s future and working in partnership with Glasgow City Council and other stakeholders to ensure our neighbourhoods and surrounding areas continue to thrive for generations to come.”

The Glasgow City Region City Deal will see both governments provide £500million of funding for infrastructure projects.