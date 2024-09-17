Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The programme of works will begin at the start of October and will last for seven weeks

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking major bridge refurbishment works on the M74 at Nethan Viaduct, south of Junction 10.

The 30-week programme of improvements will take place in five phases and includes waterproofing, concrete repairs, resurfacing, expansion joint replacements, edge beam strengthening, and barrier upgrades. The programme of refurbishments will run from Tuesday 1st October 2024 until Wednesday 30th April 2025 under a 2+2 contraflow system.

This scheme will benefit vehicles using this route each day, by improving the safety and condition of the carriageway and the associated structure.

Average speed cameras, installed between Junctions 9 and 11, will be in operation throughout the duration of this project with traffic speed reduced from 70mph to 30mph. This 30mph restriction is necessary to ensure the safety of personnel and members of the public given the use of narrow lanes to permit 2 lane flows to be maintained, whilst also considering the high volume of HGV traffic on this route.

M74 Northbound

Phase One: From Tuesday 1st October until Saturday 7th December 2024 a 24-hour northbound hard shoulder and Lane One closure of the M74 carriageway will be in place. 2 lanes in both directions will remain open throughout the works.

Phase Two: From Sunday 8th December 2024 until Tuesday 7th January 2025 a 24-hour northbound Lane One and Lane Two closure of the M74 carriageway will be in place. 2 lanes in both directions will remain open throughout the works.

Abnormal loads will be restricted on the northbound carriageway at this location during the above dates due to insufficient lane widths. Southbound carriageway access will be unaffected during this period.

An overnight total closure is required at the beginning and end of each phase.

M74 Southbound

Phase Three: From Wednesday 8th January 2025 until Friday 14th March 2025 a 24-hour southbound hard shoulder and Lane One closure of the M74 carriageway will be in place. 2 lanes in both directions will remain open throughout the works.

Phase Four: From Saturday 15th March 2025 until Friday 28th March 2025 a 24-hour southbound Lane One and Lane Two closure of the M74 carriageway will be in place. 2 lanes will remain open throughout the works.

Abnormal loads will be restricted on the southbound carriageway at this location during the above dates due to insufficient lane widths. Northbound carriageway access will be unaffected during this period.

An overnight total closure is required at the beginning and end of each phase.

M74 Central Reserve

Phase Five: From Saturday 29th March until Wednesday 30th April 2025 a 24-hour Lane Two closure on both the northbound and southbound M74 carriageway will be in place.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works. Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.