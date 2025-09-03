Aye Write programme announced as tickets go on sale for Glasgow’s book festival

Tickets go on sale for Aye Write, Glasgow’s long-established book festival, at 11am today (Wednesday 3 September 2025).

The Glasgow celebration of books will run from 6-16 November 2025, when it will mark its 20th anniversary with a packed programme featuring 130 events showcasing established authors and the next generation of writers. The event, which takes place ahead of Book Week Scotland (17-23 November 2025), spans various genres and includes discussions and debates with 180 authors from Glasgow, Scotland and around the world.

Among the most familiar names in the wide-ranging line-up at this year’s Aye Write festival are Irvine Welsh, Jeanette Winterson, Sally Magnusson, Dougie Donnelly, Nicola Sturgeon in conversation with Josh Smith, Justin Currie and Ambrose Parry (Chris Brookmyre and Marisa Haetzman).

The bill also includes John Harris, Natasha Brown, Nigel Planer, Ted Kravitz, Len Pennie, Terry Deary, Helen Lederer, Robert Elms in conversation with Stuart Cosgrove, Sarah Vine, Huey Morgan, Julie Nimmo and Greg Hemphill, and Sophie Gravia.

Having appeared at the first-ever Aye Write in 2005, Denise Mina, Louise Welsh, A L Kennedy, Quintin Jardine and Liz Lochhead will be welcomed back during its 20th anniversary year.

Genres at the 2025 Aye Write include memoirs and autobiographies, poetry, crime fiction, true crime, LGBTQI+, historical fiction, and science fiction. The festival will also cover a range of current topics and themes, from music, sport, current affairs and politics to crafting, history and the environment.

Music fans can hear Alison Stroak, Fiona Shepherd and Jonathan Trew discuss Glasgow’s contribution to pop music during the ‘Glasgow’s Greatest Hits’ event which also offers a chance to sing with a live band. Followers of the beautiful game can head along to a ‘What’s the Matter with Scottish Football?’ discussion with Pat Nevin and Paul Goodwin.

Broadcast journalist Sally Magnusson presents a powerful reimagining of a Norse myth in ‘The Shapeshifter’s Daughter’; Del Amitri singer Justin Currie reflects on life as a touring musician in the shadow of his life-changing Parkinson’s diagnosis in his memoir ‘The Tremelo Diaries’; and Dougie Donnelly, one of Scotland’s best-loved presenters and the former face of the BBC’s Grandstand and Sportscene shows, recalls the highlights of his life in sport, which include presenting at World Cups and broadcasting as Europe won the Ryder and Solheim Cups.

Aye Write audiences will have the chance to listen to legendary artist Ken Currie as he looks back on his life and paintings, and learn about Jim Swire’s fight for justice for the daughter he lost in the Lockerbie bombing. There will also be opportunities to hear from chefs Julie Lin and Ferrier Richardson, whose stories exemplify and share all that is great about Glasgow’s flourishing food scene.

Elsewhere, Raja Shehadeh and Penny Johnson reflect on their book ‘Searching for Palestine’s Hidden Places and Lost Memorials’; Lara Lewington’s ‘Hacking Humanity’ explains how technology can save your health and your life; Chris McQueer and James Bloodworth examine the toxic subcultures of ‘the manosphere’; and Ryan Gilbey’s ‘It Used to be Witches’ takes audiences on a treasure hunt through queer cinema past and present with a special screening of Pier Paolo Pasolini’s ‘Teorema’ at Glasgow Film Theatre.

Aye Write will continue to give new voices and perspectives a platform, and audiences can look forward to hearing from the likes of Chris Kohler and Lisa Smith as part of the festival’s ‘Ones To Watch’ events. The ‘Ones To Watch’ series shines a light on the many up-and-coming writers making their Aye Write debut, which this year also includes Niamh Ni Mhaoileoin, Oraine Johnson and Seth Insua.

As well as the many events held to entertain and inform book lovers, Aye Write is also set up to support budding authors. Aye Write’s ‘Getting Creative’ workshops give beginners guidance on how to form a structure, develop a plot, create characters and use dialogue in novels.

More experienced writers can get involved in Aye Write masterclasses on writing style and genres led by a panel of publishing industry experts, as well as University of Strathclyde Centre for Lifelong Learning taster courses on various topics.

This year’s Aye Write will also feature the first airing of the Great Big Glasgow Poem. The poem is part of Glasgow’s 850th birthday celebrations and has been written by Glasgow residents of all ages who have each added a line to express what Glasgow means to them. The Great Big Glasgow Poem will be presented for the first time by Glasgow’s Poet Laureate, Jim Carruth, at The Mitchell Library on Saturday 15 November (4.15pm).

Bailie Annette Christie, Chair of Glasgow Life and Convenor for Culture, Sport and International Relations for Glasgow City Council, said: “It is fantastic to be looking ahead to the 20th anniversary of Aye Write, which is a crucial part of Glasgow’s cultural events calendar. Book lovers can expect another thrilling celebration of writing, lively discussions and activities, and the chance to hear from the home-grown and international authors behind the many captivating stories, autobiographies and memoirs which fill this year’s programme.”

Bob McDevitt, Aye Write Festival Programmer, said: “It's great to be back working on Aye Write, during the 20th anniversary of the festival. The temperature might be a bit colder in November, but we have lots of scorching names in the programme and you can always rely on Aye Write for some fiery debate!”

Alan Bett, Creative Scotland’s Head of Literature, said: “Aye Write’s 20th anniversary programme is a testament to the festival’s continued ambition and breadth. From titles that explore sport and music to those tackling today’s most pressing social and political issues, there’s something for everyone. It’s especially encouraging to see the festival act as a platform for new and developing voices. With Chris McQueer presenting his debut novel to a home crowd, and Chris Kohler and Niamh Ni Mhaoileoin featured in the ‘Ones To Watch’ strand, audiences have a unique opportunity to discover the next wave of standout writers.”

Aye Write is produced by Glasgow Life, the charity which leads culture, events and active living in Glasgow, with support from Creative Scotland. In January this year, Glasgow Life was awarded £262,500 from Creative Scotland’s 2025-28 Multi-Year Fund for the delivery of Aye Write in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Full details of the 2025 Aye Write programme and links to book tickets are available on the Aye Write website.