Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd begins filming new Glasgow HBO drama

Half Man, a six-episode drama series set in Glasgow from Emmy award-winning creator and executive producer Richard Gadd has begun filming.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filming is underway in Glasgow as Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell star in Half Man, a six-episode drama series that is being co-produced by HBO and the BBC. Formerly known as Lions, the series is a family drama set in Glasgow. Scenes were filmed at Pollokshaws Burgh Hall this week and residents in Cessnock received a letter about filming in the street.

Half Man, originally known as Lions, is created, written and executive produced by Gadd, the Grammy Award-winning creator and star of Netflix’s Baby Reindeer. BBC commissioned the Glasgow drama prior to the spring premiere of Baby Reindeer on Netflix, where it quickly became a global hit. HBO joined the project as a co-producer in June ensuring that Glasgow will be seen by an international audience. The series accessed £600,000 of funding through Screen Scotland’s Film Development and Production Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The official synopsis reads, “‘Brothers Niall and Ruben are estranged: they forged a bond as teenagers, but haven’t spoken in years. So when Ruben shows up unexpectedly at Niall’s wedding, it’s pretty unsettling. In fact, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives.

Richard Gadd, winner of the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series award, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for Baby Reindeer. | Getty Images

“We flash back 40 years, tracing the boys’ childhood in the ‘80s and working our way back to the present day, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults – with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way.

“Set in Glasgow, Half Man will capture the wild energy of a changing city – and changing world. At its heart, though, it will tackle a difficult question: what does it mean to be a man?”

After initially stating that he would not star in the series, Richard Gadd will lead the series as Ruben, while Jamie Bell (All of Us Strangers, Rocketman, Billy Elliot) will join him as Niall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted to confirm I will be playing Ruben in the newly crowned Half Man for the BBC and HBO alongside the incomparable Jamie Bell”, Gadd says. “When I wrote the show, I did it with him in mind, never thinking for a second we would manage to land him. So I could not be happier for everything that has come to pass in getting him on board. He is one of the greatest actors of his generation and I am so looking forward to seeing what he does with the role. Thanks to all the staff at the BBC, HBO, and Mam Tor Productions for making it all happen. I cannot wait to work with you all in the months ahead.”

“I’m so excited to join this incredible creative team” Bell said. “Richard has once again crafted something poignant and singular. I’m honored to have been asked to bring this to life with him.”

Louise Thornton, Head of Commissioning at BBC Scotland, says: “Half Man is a brilliant example of BBC Scotland’s ambition to bring high quality drama, rooted in Scotland, to audiences in Scotland, the UK and the world. We’re delighted to be announcing this exciting casting news today and look forward to seeing Richard and Jamie bring these complex and powerful characters to life.”

Kara Buckley, Senior Vice President HBO Drama Programming, says: “Like so many others, we were wowed by Richard Gadd's acting prowess in ‘Baby Reindeer’, and have long admired Jamie Bell. We simply can’t think of a better duo to bring this powerful story to life.”

Half Man will be directed by Alexandra Brodski (Somewhere Boy, Rivals) and Eshref Reybrouck (Ferry: The Series, Cheyenne & Lola), with Wendy Griffin (Limbo, The Lost King) producing.