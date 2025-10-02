BAFTA Scotland has announced the nominations for the annual BAFTA Scotland Awards, honouring creative excellence in broadcasting and production across film and television in Scotland, with a strong showing for Glasgow talent in the award categories.

The winners of the BAFTA Scotland Awards will be revealed at a star-studded ceremony in Glasgow on Sunday 16 November, hosted by Edith Bowman. Coverage will be available on BAFTA’s YouTube channel, and a highlights programme will also broadcast on BBC Scotland and BBC One Scotland on Wednesday 19 November.

Films and programmes with the most nominations this year are: The Outrun (four nominations), Lockerbie: A Search for Truth (three nominations), From Roger Moore With Love, The Hunt for Peter Tobin, Lena Zavaroni: The Forgotten Child Star, On Falling, Rebus and The Tattooist of Auschwitz all have two nominations each.

The performance categories feature first-time BAFTA Scotland nominees Anna Próchniak (The Tattooist of Auschwitz), Catherine McCormack (Lockerbie: A Search for Truth), James McArdle (Four Mothers), Ruaridh Mollica (Sebastian), and Saoirse Ronan (The Outrun).

Previous BAFTA Scotland Award winner Ncuti Gatwa is nominated for his role in Doctor Who, both in Actor Film/Television and the Audience Award. Rivals has received a nomination in Actor Film/Television for David Tennant and Gary Lamont for the Audience Award. Rebus has been nominated in Director Fiction and Writer Film/Television, alongside Richard Rankin’s Audience Award nomination for his lead role in the show.

Nominations for the 13 competitive categories were determined through a combination of membership voting and dedicated juries comprised of industry professionals with relevant craft expertise.

For 2025, a new category has been introduced - Factual Entertainment. Due to a high volume of entries this year, a higher number of nominations are presented in five categories.

Nominees for the BAFTA Scotland Audience Award (in partnership with Screen Scotland) were previously announced on Thursday 25 September. The nominees this year are Ashley Jensen (Shetland), Gary Lamont (Rivals), Kiran Sonia Sawar (Slow Horses), Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who), Richard Rankin (Rebus) and Sheli McCoy (Gladiators). The Audience Award is the only BAFTA Scotland award whose winner is voted for by the public. Members of the public can vote now for their favourite Scot on Screen from the six nominated individuals until Thursday 30 October.

The BAFTA Special Award, one of the academy’s highest honours recognising an outstanding contribution to film, games or television, will be presented at the BAFTA Scotland Awards ceremony with the recipient to be announced later this month.

Dani Carlaw, Chair of BAFTA Scotland, adds: “Congratulations to this year’s BAFTA Scotland nominees. This remarkable line-up is a true celebration of Scotland’s world-class creative talent, showcasing bold storytelling, extraordinary craft, and powerful voices shaping our screen culture today. I cannot wait to honour the outstanding achievements of those in front of and behind the camera at the 2025 BAFTA Scotland Awards ceremony on 16 November.”

FULL LIST OF BAFTA SCOTLAND AWARD NOMINATIONS 2025

ACTOR FILM/TELEVISION

DAVID TENNANT Rivals

JAMES MCARDLE Four Mothers

JAMES MCAVOY Speak No Evil

NCUTI GATWA Doctor Who

PETER CAPALDI Plaything (Black Mirror)

RUARIDH MOLLICA Sebastian

ACTRESS FILM/TELEVISION

ANNA PRÓCHNIAK The Tattooist of Auschwitz

CATHERINE MCCORMACK Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

IZUKA HOYLE Big Boys

KAREN GILLAN Douglas Is Cancelled

SAOIRSE RONAN The Outrun

TILDA SWINTON The End

DIRECTOR FACTUAL

ANNE-CLAIRE PILLEY Lena Zavaroni: The Forgotten Child Star

JACK COCKER From Roger Moore With Love

MATT PINDER The Hunt for Peter Tobin

SUZANNE RAES Where Dragons Live

DIRECTOR FICTION

JOHNNY ALLAN The Devil's Hour

NIALL MACCORMICK Rebus

NORA FINGSCHEIDT The Outrun

ROBERT MCKILLOP Ludwig

ENTERTAINMENT

THE ALL STAR EUROS SKETCH SHOW Production Team – The Comedy Unit/BBC Scotland

BURNS NIGHT 2025 Production Team – BBC Scotland

UP LATE WITH NICOLA BENEDETTI Production Team – IWC Media/Sky Arts

FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

ALL ABOARD! SCOTLAND'S POSHEST TRAIN George Scott, Scott Given, Dave Donald - 14th Floor Productions/Channel 4

DESIGNING THE HEBRIDES Production Team – DSP/BBC Scotland

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION Production Team – IWC Media/Channel 4

SCOTLAND'S HOME OF THE YEAR Production Team – IWC Media/BBC Scotland

FACTUAL SERIES

HIGHLAND COPS Vari Innes, Mick McAvoy, David McConnell, Lewis Dodds, Eilidh Hart – Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland

THE HUNT FOR PETER TOBIN Iain Scollay, Mick McAvoy, Matt Pinder, Kate Reid, Audrey McColligan, Michelle Paterson – Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland

INSIDE BARLINNIE Production Team – Friel Kean Films/BBC Scotland

FEATURE FILM

ON FALLING Laura Carreira, Jack Thomas-O'Brien

THE OUTRUN Nora Fingscheidt, Amy Liptrot, Sarah Brocklehurst, Dominic Norris, Jack Lowden, Saoirse Ronan

TUMMY MONSTER Ciaran Lyons, Beth Allan, David Liddell, William Aikman, Chris Lyons, Jen Stewart

NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS

HUNTING THE WHISKY BANDITS (DISCLOSURE) Samantha Poling, Liam McDougall, Anton Ferrie, Carla Basu, Shelley Jofre - BBC Scotland/BBC One

KIDS ON THE PSYCHIATRIC WARD (DISCLOSURE) Production Team - BBC Scotland/BBC One

SALMOND AND STURGEON: A TROUBLED UNION Mick McAvoy, Iain Scollay, Barry Ronan, Claudia Massie, Naomi Buchanan, Noel Nelis – Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland

SHORT FILM & ANIMATION

THE FLOWERS STAND SILENTLY, WITNESSING Production Team

MY DAD AND THE VOLCANO Gavin Reid, Brendan Swift

PATERNAL ADVICE Lisa Clarkson, Alex Polunin

SEEKING Production Team

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

FROM ROGER MOORE WITH LOVE Jack Cocker, Karen Steyn, Janet Lee, Noel Nelis - WhyNow Studios/BBC Two

IMAGINE... THE ACADEMY OF ARMANDO Tanya Hudson, Catherine Abbott, Alan Yentob, Lindsey Hanlon, Daniel Taylor, Frances Kilgour – BBC Studios/BBC One

LENA ZAVARONI: THE FORGOTTEN CHILD STAR Production Team – Specky Productions/BBC Scotland

TELEVISION SCRIPTED

AN T-EILEAN/THE ISLAND Arabella Page Croft, Nicole Fitzpatrick, Nicholas Osborne, Patsi Mackenzie, Kieran Parker, Tom Sullivan – Black Camel Pictures/BBC Alba

LOCKERBIE: A SEARCH FOR TRUTH Production Team – Carnival Films/Sky Atlantic

THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ Jacquelin Perske, Claire Mundell, Tali Shalom Ezer, Brian Donovan - Synchronicity Films, Sky Studios, All3Media International/Sky Atlantic

WRITER FILM/TELEVISION in partnership with Screen Scotland

AMY LIPTROT, NORA FINGSCHEIDT The Outrun

DAVID HARROWER Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

GREGORY BURKE Rebus

LAURA CARREIRA On Falling

AUDIENCE AWARD in partnership with Screen Scotland

ASHLEY JENSEN Shetland

GARY LAMONT Rivals

KIRAN SONIA SAWAR Slow Horses

NCUTI GATWA Doctor Who

RICHARD RANKIN Rebus

SHELI MCCOY (SABRE) Gladiators