Bakery to restart production after Mortons Rolls rescue

Production is to restart at Glasgow bakery Mortons Rolls

Mortons Rolls have been saved. After the bakery ceased production due to the collapse of the company, production will restart on Sunday after the firm was bought out of administration by a consortium.

About 110 workers - nearly half of the previous workforce - will be brought back to work this weekend after being made redundant earlier this month.

Mortons has been bought by investors PVL after talks with HMRC, administrators and the Scottish government.

Mortons creased production on 3 March after suffering financial difficulties.

PVL representative John McIlvogue said: “This is a bittersweet moment for me, for the people who work here and for the wider community that relies on the jobs this factory provides.

“None of us wanted the past couple of weeks to unfold in the way that they have, but it has been entirely outwith our control.

“The important thing now is that Mortons is back in action, we’ve got the workforce back on the production line, and we’re ready to start producing our famous rolls that the good people of Glasgow have been crying out for.”

Following the news, Labour MSP Paul Sweeney, who had been involved in the negotiations of a rescue package, said: “It is with a sense of relief that after almost two weeks of intense, detailed discussions, production will now restart at Mortons Rolls and over 100 jobs have been saved.

“After meeting with John McIlvogue, I knew that he was serious about bringing Mortons back to life and that he cared deeply about the business and its excellent workforce, so I was eager to help him liaise with government ministers and support his negotiations to revive this iconic brand.”

He added: “These circumstances are by no means perfect, and there is still work to be done to make sure Mortons is a sustainable business that can thrive for generations to come. There is a commitment from the government to make sure they do everything in their power to make sure that is the case, and I will do everything in my power to hold them to that commitment.

“The community of Drumchapel needs Mortons to thrive and I’m confident that with the right support to invest in modernising operations and with a renewed focus on their core bakery products, this business will outlive all of us. It has been a painstaking couple of weeks for everyone involved, but we got there in the end and I’m absolutely delighted that the people of Glasgow will be able to enjoy their favourite morning rolls once more.”

