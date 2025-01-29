Bank of Scotland, Halifax and Lloyds to close over 130 branches across the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The group has announced their decision to close more branches across the country

It has been announced that Lloyds Banking Group is to shut 136 more high street branches which includes Bank of Scotland, Halifax and Lloyds branches across the country.

The business say that the decision to close branches is based on customers shifting away from in person banking to mobile services. They have also confirmed that all workers will be offered jobs elsewhere within the company.

A spokeswoman for the business said: “Over 20 million customers are using our apps for on-demand access to their money and customers have more choice and flexibility than ever for their day-to-day banking.

“Alongside our apps, customers can also use telephone banking, visit a community banker or use any Halifax, Lloyds or Bank of Scotland branch, giving access to many more branches.

“Customers can also do their everyday banking at over 11,000 branches of the Post Office or in a Banking Hub.”

This yet another blow to the high street with Glasgow having previously said farewell to Halifax on Sauchiehall Street and Bank of Scotland on Byres Road last year.